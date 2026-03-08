Model Kaelee Rene Still Gripping It & Ripping It, Hooters Josie Has Merch & Great Britain Blows Another Lead

Rained out last night

The weather most of Saturday was perfect. It got up into the low 80s and, before falling asleep on the couch during a Spring Training game, I announced that I'd run out for some meat later to fire up the grill.

I didn’t bother checking the weather because I had already done that a couple of days ago and rain wasn’t in the forecast until Sunday. After I woke up from a short nap, I heard the sound of thunder.

Mrs. SeanJo, who is always in on an opportunity to not have to cook when the grill gets fired up, checked the current conditions and there were thunderstorms in the area for several hours.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Long story short, there wouldn’t be any grilling taking place on Saturday evening. It wasn’t that big of a deal, but I was looking forward to smashing a couple of cheeseburgers in early March.

It wasn’t nearly as disappointing as the time I invested watching UFC 326. I did see a guy take three groin shots during a fight, vomit in a bucket, and win a fight he was losing because his opponent had two points deducted.

There was that, a bit of history, if you will, but the main event was a complete domination (a snoozefest). On a night when we lost an hour of sleep it was a mistake on my part.

The main event was for the UFC's "Baddest Mother Fer" belt between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Most of the fight was spent on the ground where Oliveira did whatever he wanted, except for finish the fight.

Give me a BMF match up with a couple of guys who are going to stand and trade punches. That's what the people wanted.

Waffle House Bomb

Check out this "Scattered, Smothered and Covered" Waffle House homer.

Sasquatch

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

While I am always fascinated by the stories, sightings, and encounters with a Sasquatch, its like UFO experiences and encounters. Nobody finds a disabled spaceship, nobody is ever abducted by an alien- that isn't on LSD, and nobody ever documents an encounter beyond a reasonable doubt.

Similarly with Bigfoot, nobody ever finds or stumbles upon a dead Sasquatch or remains therein (apparently they never die like a bear or moose etc), nobody is attacked or killed by one, and nobody ever gets any conclusive and undeniable documentation in support of their claim. If Bigfoot was spotted walking a powerline clearing pathway which goes on for tens or hundreds of miles through wooded areas, then did Bigfoot have the speed of Usain Bolt to just run away and disappear into the abyss? An 8-foot several hundred-pound lumbering creature would have to trudge through the clearing for a long enough period of time to get a clear camera shot. Then, for the cherry on this sundae, the guy involved with this story had a prior encounter 18 years ago whereby he had the courage to gather up all his property before fleeing in his boat after hearing a guttural growl coming from nearby in the blackness of night. When you're scared for your life, you don't wait around to gather up your gear before fleeing the threat. That's like saying that narrowly escaped a bear or mountain lion attack in the wilderness because you needed to first gather-up your camping gear. This would be a natural response to a harrowing experience with a huge wild animal.

Please insert [yawn] here for me on this latest Bigfoot sighting! Thank you.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

I'm right there with you. I think I've said this before, but I'll mention it again, the show Finding Bigfoot and some of the people on the show absolutely acting like they're experts had me fall in love with Bigfoot people.

I've never seen any evidence that I consider legit and find it very convenient that, in these cases where there are multiple witnesses, no pictures seem to ever be taken.

That said, I'll continue to read and write about them.

Longhorn Steakhouse

- Rick writes:

Sean,

After reading this article, it’s no surprise why so many people don’t want to go out to eat and restaurants wind up having to close. Because people who want to have a good time are constantly outnumbered by assholes who just want to cause trouble and don’t care who gets hurt.

I enjoy your articles. Keep up the good work!

Rick

SeanJo

Hey Rick, thanks for reaching out and for the support. I don’t know that the assholes outnumber the people who want to have a good time and enjoy some Parmesan Crusted Lamb Chops, they just make a lot more noise.

Farm Boys vs The Cake Eaters!!!!

- Kirk B sends:

Mass brawl breaks out at end of Moorhead-Edina boys' hockey semifinal

https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/mass-brawl-breaks-out-at-end-of-moorhead-edina-boys-hockey-semifinal

Belize!

- Montana Tim writes:

Howdy from Montana Tim SeanJo! Just wanted to check in and say hello to you and all the great folks in OutKick Nation! I just returned from my month long visit in San Pedro Town, Belize! I thought I’d share a couple of pics with everyone who has a great dislike of cold weather! It was beautiful down there! While I was there, the hottest it got was 81*! The coldest was a very pleasant 74*! Just beautiful weather the whole month. It would be 79* when I went to bed and when I woke up, it was 77*! It was a beautiful thing! Needless to say, I got the piss burnt outta me a couple of times when I was out playing! I got out on the water quite a bit and did some serious fishing. I think you will enjoy the pics! The food here is amazing and the people, (for the most part), were very helpful and friendly! I did meet a couple of our neighbors to the north after the Olympics and to say the least, they weren’t too awful happy with me! I guess you could say I kinda rubbed it in their faces a bit. Oh well, these kinda things happen after big wins for the good guys! I was staying in San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, (pronounced key) while I was there. I hope you folks enjoy the pics!

My first day out on the water! Great day of fishing. I caught a needle-nose gar that we used for bait. Pulled in three different types of snapper, a blue colored yellow jack, a fighting sum-bitch of a barracuda and two lobsters! It was a beautiful thing!

These two meals were cooked up for me at one of the local restaurants. Blackened snapper and lobster with two shrimp that he threw on for visual effects is what he told me. Needless to say, it was delicious!

Walking down a street one day I saw these fresh cooked chickens. I decided I’d check it out. I ordered a chicken burrito! It was without any doubt, the best chicken burrito I’ve ever eaten! It was so good, I went back and another one. Just killer! These little out of the way places have the best food on the island for the most part.

I spent some time with these two lovelies, Isabelle (L) and Flaka (R)! They made the slow time much more enjoyable! They were Honduran. It must be my animal magnetism that draws them in! Don’t know what else it could be! Pounding down $2.50 mojitos with Flaka during happy hour! The salt life is good, SeanJo!

My second day out fishing. We pulled in a bunch of snapper, bonita and mackerel. I kept the snapper and gave the guides the rest. I traded some of the snapper for a chocolate cheesecake at the chocolate shop!

Our good-bye meal with the lovely Miss Flaka! Coconut shrimp appetizer and a catch of the day fish meal steamed in a banana leaf. The best seafood meal I’ve ever had! She had a seafood pasta. Both were just amazing! The shrimp ceviche was delicious also. If you good folks out there have never been to Belize, I suggest you put it on your bucket list. Wishing you all a pleasant spring! Time to fire up the smoker!

SeanJo

Welcome back Montana Tim. It looks like you thoroughly enjoyed your time in Belize. I look forward to more of your adventures in Montana as Spring and Summer get going. That includes whatever you're tossing in the smoker.

----------

That's all I have this Sunday morning. I'm going to go grab some more coffee as I try to stay in front of that lost hour.

Fire up those grills and send me your meat.

The inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: