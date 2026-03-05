Chaos At LongHorn Steakhouse As Chairs & Glasses Used As Weapons In 20 Person Brawl: WATCH

Can't a person head out to the local LongHorn Steakhouse for some Parmesan Crusted Lamb Chops without all hell breaking loose?

Evidently not in Colonie, New York on Wednesday night around 8:30pm. That's all a woman who caught the chaos on camera was there for. Instead, the police were called, and the crime scene tape was brought out.

She and the other witnesses aren’t sure what started the fight, but as many as 20 people were estimated to be involved in the action.

Chairs, glasses, and punches were thrown, with Colonie Police reporting, according to News Channel 13, that at least one person was injured in the wild brawl.

Deputy Chief Anthony Sidoti says police are still trying to determine what started the fight, who the primary aggressor was, and who was involved in it.

It appears as if they have their work cut out for them.

One witness did say that the fight started between someone picking up a takeout order and a person from the restaurant.

There were no arrests made and, according to Sidoti, the injuries sustained by the person involved weren't life-threatening.

Another witness to the action was thankful that there were no knives or guns used and that the only blood he saw "was from the glass hitting people."

It's the little things in life that make the difference, isn’t it?

A brawl with as many as 20 people broke out in a busy LongHorn Steakhouse, but at least there weren’t any knives or guns used.

They kept the restaurant combat civil with chairs, glasses, and punches being thrown. There were people running out of the restaurant, but that still counts as a win in that witness's book and I have to agree.

This dinner and a show could have been much, much worse.