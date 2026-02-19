Model Haley Kalil Wants The Penis Size Lawsuit Filed By Her Former NFL Player Ex-Husband Thrown Out

Haley and Matt Kalil are battling it out in court over her comments about his penis.

Model Haley Kalil went viral last November for mentioning a contributing factor to the end of her marriage to former NFL player Matt Kalil. It was the size of his penis.

According to Haley, he's in elite company in that department. She described his member on a Twitch livestream as "two coke cans stacked on top of each other… maybe a third."

A compliment? To some maybe, but not the former offensive lineman. He called the talk about his schlong "invasive commentary" in a lawsuit he filed earlier this year against his ex-wife.

His lawyers say in the lawsuit that Haley "received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage."

Matt requested a jury trial and is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

She's tried to have the judge throw the lawsuit out. Her latest attempt, according to TMZ, disputes Matt's claim that he's tried to stay out of the public eye since retirement. She says he's still a public figure.

Her Legal Team Is Leaning On The First Amendment

As you can see, Haley didn’t simply say "come on" to the judge in her attempt to have the lawsuit tossed for talking about the impressive size of her ex's penis. She and her lawyers have formulated a plan.

A plan that TMZ reports "also claims there's no case law where a woman's truthful account of her own sexual pain has been found to be an invasion of someone else's privacy."

How many lawsuits have been filed versus how many thank you cards have been sent because someone said their ex was well-endowed?

A judge hasn’t ruled on whether to dismiss the lawsuit yet.

"A woman’s right to provide a truthful account of her own relationships and her own past sexual trauma lies at the very core of First Amendment protections," Haley's lawyer Matthew Bialick told TMZ.

"Mr. Kalil’s brief mentioned the First Amendment a grand total of three times and offered no constitutional analysis whatsoever. We are more confident than ever that this case will be dismissed and that Ms. Kalil will be awarded her attorneys’ fees."

We'll be keeping our eyes on the penis-size lawsuit to see how it shapes up, whether it ends up going to trial or is dismissed.