MLB Network's Abby Labar Melts Brains In An Upside-Down Dress, ESPN Had A ROUGH Weekend & AOC Knows Geography!

Also, Texas legend Augie Garrido stops by as we welcome back college baseball!

Football shmootball! Who needs it when you have the Daytona 500? Great American Race, with great Americans! What a weekend. What a Sunday.

You know where there was an all-English concert yesterday afternoon? Daytona USA. Take your Bad Bunny and shove it, NFL. We had Miranda Lambert and 200 laps of pure horsepower. Choose your fighter, America.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where MLB Network's Ally Labar dominates Valentine's Day weekend in an upside-down dress.

What else? I've got plenty of #content from a big weekend (assuming Elon's twitter decides to start working again), Texas legend Augie Garrido makes his yearly appearance, AOC checks in with a humdinger, and let's check in on how things are going in Mamdani's New York City!

They seem great, if you ask me …

… for the equity in my South Florida home.

Grab you your favorite president for President's Day – whatever that means – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

AOC starts class with a geography lesson

Look, today's gonna be quick. I had to drive back from Daytona this morning, which means this lesson plan was put together on I-95 north while dodging holiday traffic.

PS: I honestly thought President's Day was still canceled. I forgot Trump canceled last year. Amazing.

Anyway, who do you reckon this animal's favorite president is?

What a sport. What an EVENT. The Daytona 500 never disappoints. Busch Light on draft everywhere. American flags everywhere. Most of the shirts say things I can't even share in this class. If you've never been, just go. Doesn't matter if you like NASCAR or not. It's worth the experience. Trust me.

I got caught in traffic on the way out of the infield Friday night because half the road was taken up by a wheelbarrow race. And that's exactly how it sounds. Just 100 people, all drinking since 11 a.m., ending the day by pushing each other up and down the road in wheelbarrows.

I mean, who has it better than us? Imagine choosing F1 instead.

Anyway, here's AOC to kick things off this week!

What a weekend of #content!

That could very well be the next democratic nominee for president, folks. And by the way, half this country will vote for her.

What a time to be alive. We're truly living in the golden era of politics.

OK, let's get to some of the best #content from a big weekend of racing our nuts off:

Augie, Ally & Gottlieb!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a weekend. What a start to the week. February is halfway through, boys and girls. We're grinding right now. This is where we HAVE to start putting in the offseason work. You're doing it. Well done.

Couple thoughts …

1. Welcome back, college baseball! Three grand slams in a game? Amazing. More amazing is how unfathomably stupid ESPN is. "While also recording 12 RBIs." Anyone else catch that? Feel like you don't really need to add in that part. But, ESPN is insufferable at this point, so I expect nothing less.

Speaking of …

NASCAR hasn't been the "Sprint Cup" series in 10 years, for those wondering. Another solid weekend from the World Wide Leader!

2. That poor kid from Seton Hall would be Justin Ford. I've never seen anything like that. How does that even happen? Seriously, how does that happen to a D-1 college athlete? He barely jumped off the ground! You hear about "freak injuries" all the time in sports. Frankly, I think the term is a bit overused.

But not here. This is the very definition of a freak injury. One minute you're hitting an absolute tank to the moon, the next your foot is literally twisting behind itself. Your season is done, just like that. In the blink of an eye.

3. An absolute ass-kicking from the USA women's team earlier today. Between them and our crack curling team, I think we're in for a special week.

PS: I watched this entire match last night and still have no clue how scoring works in curling. None.

Can someone explain it to me like I'm 5? I don't feel like asking ChatGPT today. I need a break from the robots.

OK, let's rapid-fire this big Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? No clue if Doug Gottleib is right on this, but buddy, I am ready to run through a BRICK WALL for this man:

Amazing rant. We don't get a ton of really great rants anymore. Not like the old days. Coaches are so reserved now. This one was an all-timer from Doug. Reminded me of another great rant that I foolishly forgot to show in Friday's class.

I can't believe I forgot about our annual ‘start of college baseball season' cameo with Longhorns legend, Augie Garrido!

Yeah, on second thought … Doug has nothing on Augie. Not even close. Not even in the same ballpark. Completely different classes.

God, I miss him. Welcome back, college baseball. We've missed you.

OK, that's it for today. A short one, but an educational one. And that's all that matters.

Take us into a big week, Abby Labar! Spring training games are on deck!

