Miss Universe Gives The Philippines All It Can Handle With Her Big Hat & Tiny Swimwear

I'm sure if Victoria Kjær Theilvig could hop in a rocket and travel to another planet as part of her duties of wearing the prestigious Miss Universe crown, she would.

We haven’t mastered that quite yet. So the 21-year-old Danish model is spending her reign doing the next best thing, traveling to different parts of the world with her bikini in hand.

Earlier this month, Denmark's first Miss Universe winner equipped with a Spring Break-worthy bikini invaded Mexico. This came weeks after a similar performance in Puerto Rico.

Over the last several days, Theilvig has been giving a resort in the Municipality of Taytay, which is located in the province of Palawan, Philippines, all that it can possibly handle.

For this trip of doing whatever it is Miss Universe does all year long while bouncing all over the planet she put an oversized hat and tiny swimwear to good use.

Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig is doing exactly what she was meant to be doing

If a run like that doesn’t further cement Victoria Kjær Theilvig's name in the Miss Universe history books, I don’t know what would. Being the first winner from Denmark hasn’t made her complacent. There's more work to be done.

When she's not proudly representing the Miss Universe organization at inaugural balls and "fostering global connections to shape a brighter future through innovative collaboration and leadership," she's giving her all to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Philippines.

And to think this all almost never took place. Had the Miss Denmark Organization not selected her to represent the country, she would have never been crowned Miss Universe.

That wouldn’t have taken place either had Miss Denmark 2024 Emma Heyst not declined to compete, which she did due to lack of preparation for the competition.

That's everything coming together for a reason. Victoria Kjær Theilvig was meant to be Miss Universe, and she was meant to foster global connections to shape a brighter future one bikini at a time.