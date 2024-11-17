Victoria Kjær Theilvig Puts Denmark On The Map As The Country’s First Miss Universe Winner

What a weekend for attractive blondes. Friday night belonged to Ring Girl Sydney Thomas and Saturday night was all Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig's.

The 73rd Miss Universe competition was held in Mexico City, with the recent unauthorized hotel room visit drama behind it and history was made. No, a biological man wasn't crowned the winner.

The 21-year-old winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, was the first winner of Miss Universe from Denmark. It took 73 competitions to be held before someone from the Scandinavian country took home the crown.

The long wait is over. Denmark is on the map. They've finally put one in the win colum. Theilvig topped Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, who finished as first runner-up.

The second runner-up belongs to Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico with Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand and Ileana Marquez Pedroza of Venezuela rounding out the top five.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig overcame the odds to become Denmark's first Miss Universe

Let's get to know our newly crowned Miss Universe a little, shall we? The Danish model's Instagram bio states that she's an animal protection advocate, an entrepreneur and a former pro dancer.

Over on Wikipedia it says that Theilvig's journey to Miss Universe got started in 2021. That year was her first time competing for Miss Denmark.

She became the second runner-up that year and went on to represent Denmark in the Miss Grand International competition in 2022, where she placed in the top 20.

In September of this year, Theilvig was selected by the Miss Denmark Organization to represent the country at Miss Universe after Emma Heyst, Miss Denmark 2024, declined to compete due to lack of preparation.

That's an incredible story. She wasn’t even supposed to be there. She overcame all the odds, found herself in the top five, then took home the Miss Universe for her country for the first time ever.

Congratulations to Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig.