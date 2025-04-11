Minecraft Movie Director Loves Fans Going Wild, Throwing Popcorn

The director of the box office smash hit A Minecraft Movie is ALL ABOUT the fans going wild and thinks that the cops are overreacting.

"It’s been so bananas," Jared Hess told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview on Thursday. "It's just a bonanza!"

As far as the teenagers who have now turned the movie into a viral sensation of throwing popcorn and drinks? "It's so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn," adding that the backlash is a bit overblown.

A MINECRAFT MOVIE BLEW AWAY EXPECTATIONS WITH $130+ MILLION

As I wrote about last weekend during the premiere of the surprising hit movie, many teenagers across the country went absolutely WILD in theaters, from throwing popcorn, shouting, cheering, to even jumping up and down on top of each other during the movie based on the massively popular Minecraft video game franchise. One scene in particular in which star actor Jack Black says, "Chicken Jockey" to one of the film's characters before all hell breaks loose in a boxing ring has sent audience members through the roof.

Video from last weekend's massive debut of $130+ million even showed some theaters having to call the police to come and try and regain order, something that Hess feels is a bit too much.

"It’s been way too fun. It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called. It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn."

"It’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos! I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families," the Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre director continued.

KIDS IN THEATERS BETTER THAN KIDS STUCK ON CELLPHONES

One of the cooler things that Hess mentioned in his interview was his excitement about kids and teenagers just being able to get out of the house and enjoy outdoor life. There was something refreshing about hearing the director talk about getting kids away from their nonstop-swiping cell phone life and just having normal human fun again. (Even if they are taking out their cell phones to film their friend's Chicken Jockey reactions).

"I’m just so happy that people are finding joy in going back to cinemas and seeing things as a community, as a group of people. It’s like we’ve become so isolated on our devices, and it’s just fun to experience things as a group of human beings [and] it’s fun that they’ve found it in this goofy movie that we’ve made," Hess continued.

What's ironic is that the exact reason why A Minecraft Movie is so popular is that many of those who are now seeing it in theaters spent countless hours playing it in their basements growing up.

With that kind of fandom, though, comes along with people showing up in droves to support the franchise. The fact that A Minecraft Movie has essentially saved the box office because films like Disney's disastrous debacle Snow White couldn't, shows that there is still hope for the younger generation to head to the movie theaters.

