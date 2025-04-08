Minecraft Movie Madness: Film Is A Smash Hit As Audiences Cause Chaos

You couldn't have crafted this any better.

Movie theaters are praising A Minecraft Movie for essentially saving this year's lackluster box office, after a monster debut this past weekend shockingly brought in $163 million domestically and $313.7 million worldwide.

The real-life-meets-animated Jack Black and Jason Momoa film is based on the popular Minecraft video game that debuted in 2011 and shaped an entire generation of kids who have now become teenagers and are going in droves to see the film while also causing absolute chaos in many theaters.

ROWDY TEENS ARE CAUSING HAVOC DURING MINECRAFT MOVIE

Videos went viral this past weekend of some teenagers causing massive disruptions - I'm talking throwing popcorn, spraying drinks as if it was a champagne celebration after the Yankees won a World Series, screaming, and more, eventually leading to some theaters having to call the cops to kick out some of the rowdy audience members.

The scene that is driving audiences off the walls and causing all sorts of mayhem is when "Chicken Jockey" appears during a fight involving Jack Black, Momoa, and other characters.

In the Minecraft video game, a chicken jockey is a baby zombie that rides chickens.

Don't even bother trying to rationalize or understand it - I sure as heck don't get the appeal of what is so hilarious about chicken jockey, but you can be sure that anyone that grew up playing Minecraft does, as it has become one of THE most viral film moments in years.

One father likened A Minecraft Movie to the "Gamer version" of the 70's classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was one of the original cult classic films that led to theatergoers dressing up and acting out during the film's showing.

Regardless, some theaters have taken action to try and bring some sort of calmness to what is expected to be another weekend of Minecraft madness. One New Jersey theater is banning all minors from seeing the movie unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Industry analysts had originally predicted that the Warner Bros. Pictures film would bring in about $60 million during its debut weekend before then adjusting it to $100 million. Needless to say, that was vastly underrated as the film easily surpassed that with $160+ million to become the biggest box office weekend debut of the year. If that wasn't enough, A Minecraft Movie became the largest video game opening film ever, surpassing 2023's Super Mario Bros.

SNOW WHITE WHO?

Meanwhile, Disney can only imagine what a debut like Minecraft feels like after their $250+ million Snow White live action film got absolutely decimated at the box office, as it may not even crack $100 million despite being out in theaters for multiple weeks. As we've covered here at OutKick, Snow White has been a disaster due to lead character Rachel Zegler's public comments condemning anyone who supported President Trump last year, as well as the film's storyline being changed in multiple ways. Or, as I've also argued - nobody wants animated movies to be redone into live-action ones, hence why so many have been flops!

Maybe Disney needs Chicken Jockey to come into their offices and shake things up to get them back on track.

