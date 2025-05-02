Mike Tyson Warns Gorilla Would Be 'In So Much Trouble' In Hypothetical Duel

One of the most talked-about topics on social media this week was the hypothetical debate of whether 100 unarmed humans could successfully defeat 1 gorilla.

What seemed like an obvious "yes" at first, quickly went off the rails and into a deep dive as people began actually thinking about how, and what would happen if the scenario actually presented itself.

ONE HUNDRED MIKE TYSONS?!

The overall consensus was that a heck of a lot of the 100 humans would be completely crushed or maimed as the gorilla did their work on the unarmed attackers in the beginning. However, after that, the Internet became extremely divided about what happens next, as everyone from scientists, to zoologists, to Johnny from your local bar all had an opinion.

… But what happens if it was 100 MIKE TYSON'S instead of just regular humans against the gorilla? Now we're talking!

INTERNET IS DIVIDED ON WHO WOULD WIN

"Could Mike Tyson in his prime not only survive but defeat a gorilla," Ring Magazine asked the former heavyweight champion.

"That gorilla would be in a lot of trouble… he'd be in so much trouble…. a lot of f'n trouble! I'd have him in a full-nelson," Tyson said before throwing some air punches at the camera.

You may think Tyson's kidding, but this is Iron Mike we're talking about - he means business. Or at least he did back in the day before he was "boxing" people like Jake Paul.

Let's not forget that in 1986, 20-year-old Mike Tyson reportedly offered $10,000 to a Bronx Zoo attendant to let him box a Silverback gorilla, according to The Sun.

"I 100% agree that a prime Mike Tyson could smoke a gorilla," one person tweeted. "You don't even need 100 of him, that's the thing!" another wrote. "This only works if it's 100 Mike Tyson, because anybody else is getting absolutely murdered."

TYSON IS OUR LAST HOPE

Personally, I think Mike Tyson could be humanity's savior and our best fighting chance against the gorillas should they ever try to take over. We need someone who can do some serious damage against the massive animal when he lands his punches, but ALSO someone like Tyson who can snap at any moment and just go off. Tyson would be the perfect answer for someone who is a fighter and a little bit crazy, which one would have to be in the first place to take on a Silverback gorilla.

The question still remains OutKick audience: Do you think 100 men could take on a gorilla on their own? If not, what about one hundred MIKE TYSON's squaring off against it?

