Man Runs For His Life Against Polar Bear In Wild Video, Drops His Gun: WATCH

A man was captured on video running for his life against a polar bear eager to cause problems.

There are a lot of scary things in nature. OutKick readers know what a house of horrors it can be at worst.

Well, there might not be a more terrifying animal to go up against than a polar bear. Forget the debate about one hundred men against a gorilla.

A pissed-off polar bear will put a human into a blender without hesitation. Male polar bears weigh around 1,000 pounds. You have no hope unless you can kill it before it strikes.

*RELATED: 82-Year-Old Hunter Gets Into Bloody Fight With Bobcat, Details Intense Altercation*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Man runs for his life against a polar bear in viral video.

ABC News shared an absurd video of a man in the Arctic town of Pyramiden running like his life depended on it against a polar bear.

Trust me, it most certainly did.

The man appeared to fire at least one round - possibly two - from a weapon, but it did nothing to stop the massive bear. In fact, it only seemed to enrage them further.

He decided to dump the weapon and take off on a snowmobile. Check out the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure why he decided to dump the weapon. The only explanations are that he panicked or needed both hands to get his snowmobile started.

It's impossible to know, but it's clear the weapon did absolutely nothing to help him. He took a shot, it seemingly missed, and it was off to the races from there.

To be clear, you need a very powerful weapon to bring down a polar bear. I wouldn't want to find myself face-to-face with one with anything less than a .30-06. Even with that kind of firepower, you still need great shot placement to make sure the animal dies quickly and doesn't maul you with its dying breaths.

A pistol is going to be useless. You might as well be throwing snowballs at that point.

Fortunately, the man made it to safety and lived to fight another day. What a truly wild and scary moment. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!