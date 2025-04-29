82-Year-Old Hunter Gets Into Bloody Fight With Bobcat, Details Intense Altercation

An elderly Alabama hunter got into the fight of a lifetime against a bobcat.

Bobcats aren't particularly large animals. Males can weigh around 30 pounds, and while they're not overly large, they can be pretty aggressive.

You definitely don't want to find yourself in a fight with one, and that's the exact situation Alabama hunter Claude Strother found himself in.

Alabama hunter details bobcat attack.

Strother was using a turkey call on his Wilcox County property when a bobcat showed up and attacked him, according to Whiskey Riff.

Strother said the following in a video shared on Facebook by his daughter:

Instead of sitting by a big tree like I always do, I sat by two little trees about big as my arm with both shoulders. And it left my back and head exposed. After a few yelps and sitting there and watching, all of a sudden I felt someone hit me with a baseball bat. Knocked me forward. I looked back and nothing, and I looked forward and this giant bobcat trotting off...It was big. It was a monster. Getting bigger. He hit dead behind my head. My whole head is sore. Finally quit hurting and his claws hit right above my eyes, but not any real damage. A lot of blood, but nothing serious…I'm going back same spot in the morning.

You can watch the full video here and see some bloody pictures of the damage here.

As you can see from the photos linked above, Strother certainly got knocked around a bit and spilled some blood.

Again, you definitely don't want to find yourself in a scrap with a bobcat. It might not be as bad as a wolf or mountain lion, but I can promise you it's not going to be a fun time.

Bobcat claws are incredibly sharp and dangerous. Unfortunately for Strother, he got a front row ticket to learn all about it.

It's also pretty epic Strother vowed to return to the same spot after the attack. That's the spirit that put men on the moon and won back-to-back world wars. Never back down. Never surrender. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

