Methed Up & Topless Is No Way To Hang Out At The Local YMCA

The fine folks of Indiana who stopped by the local YMCA in downtown Evansville on Monday may have encountered a topless woman wearing only leggings and sneakers.

The woman was otherwise naked from the waist up. That's not the type of greeting most people visiting your establishment are looking for and someone called the Evansville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV with bags sitting in front of it, reports 14 News. They also found the topless woman, later identified as 45-year-old Julia Tonchev.

She's now facing indecent exposure charges among others. She reportedly refused to put a shirt on when officers instructed her to. She also told police that she had smoked some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Officers say that at one point during the interaction she started screaming and yelled "UP AND DOWN" and "GOD IS FIRST" very loudly. Without a meth translator, we may never get to the bottom of that coded message.

Tonchev was ultimately placed in handcuffs and arrested. Officers used a sweatshirt found in one of her bags to cover her up so she didn’t have to take the trip to the Vanderburgh County Jail with her boobs out.

She was booked into the county jail and faces several charges. In addition to the previously mentioned indecent exposure charge, she was also hit with disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.

Unfortunately, there was no mugshot included with her booking. But you can probably take an educated guess at what she may look like based on prior tales of meth.

I'm hopeful that if nothing else was learned from this ordeal that people walk away knowing one thing: you can't get methed up and take your top off if you're going to hang out in front of the local YMCA.

I don’t know if that's on the agenda for many, but it's worth keeping in the back of your mind on the off chance that an unplanned encounter with meth takes place and catches you off guard.