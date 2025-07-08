Florida Man Celebrated Birthday With Alleged Methed-Up Joyride On Stolen Sightseeing Train & Fitting Mugshot

A Florida man is accused of doing meth and stealing a sightseeing train on his birthday.

You turn 57 only once, so you might as well go all out. For this Florida man, going all out allegedly included doing meth, stealing a sightseeing train for a joyride, and absolutely nailing his mugshot.

That's how Key West police say Jonathan Patrick Winslow celebrated his 57th birthday, which he shares with the United States. That's right, his 4th of July started with an alleged methed-up joyride on a stolen sightseeing train, reports Local 10.

Police say he showed up at the Conch Tour Train Depot in Key West on Friday morning, told an employee he used to work for the company years ago, and asked for a tour of the train.

The employee told police that Winslow then got into one of the sightseeing trains and took off. He left his own vehicle behind, reportedly still running "with rock music playing on the radio."

The employee was confused and thought that he must have had permission to take the train on his joyride. Police say that he did not have permission. The train's GPS tracked it to the downtown area where it was recovered.

This is a birthday that this Florida man will always remember

Police caught up with Winslow, who had apparently picked up a couple of random passengers, and described him as exhibiting rapid speech and appearing to be excited. His excuse for taking the train is that he used to work there and that "today is his birthday."

In a bit of a stunning development, those aren’t valid excuses for "borrowing" the sightseeing train as he claimed he was doing. He was arrested and, while being searched in jail, reportedly added to his troubles.

On the bright side, Winslow's birthday wasn’t a complete loss. He did end up taking a Hall of Fame-worthy mugshot considering what he's accused of doing on his big day.

But as I said, he added to his troubles while being searched at the jail. Police say they found a pipe in Winslow's pocket. He says it's a weed pipe.

The police disagree with that. They say it was a methamphetamine pipe they found in his pocket. He's now facing charges of burglary, grand theft auto, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other words, it was a birthday he'll always remember. As of Monday, Local 10 reports that he was being held in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Key West jail facility on a $60,000 bond.