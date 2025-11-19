Melania Trump Cripples The Libs In A Green Dress That Brings America To Her Knees

Good luck to the rest of the world after Melania stepped up to the plate last night.

The Hottest First Lady in the history of this country, Melania Trump, was BACK on the hunt last night as the Trumps welcomed in the Saudis for a little food & fun.

And if that doesn't grab you by the nuts and drag you into a big Hump Day, I don't know what could!

For those who missed it, Donald Trump and his absolute rag-tag group of American Patriots welcomed the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to the White House for dinner Tuesday night. Elon Musk was there, which was news to me because I thought him and Trump still hated each other.

Apparently not! Who knew?

Anyway, it was a big affair, and when the lights shine brightest, the stars come out to play. Right on cue, our great First Lady, Melania Trump, showed up to Course No. 1 in a green dress that absolutely shattered the Libs' souls.

What a look:

Choose your fighter(s), America

Incredible. Michelle Obama has spent the past week bitching and moaning about white people, and her hair (seriously), while Melania Trump is out here wheeling and dealing in a green dress for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Again, I have NO clue who this dude is, why he's in America, or why I care. I assume people don't like it, given our relationship with the Saudis is … shady … at best. I think Trump should've had Phil Mickelson on the wait staff last night, personally, but I understand why he didn't.

Anyway, I don't care about any of that. Not my lane. Not my wheelhouse. You want the Xs and Os of the Trump/Saudi Meet ‘n Greet, ask Hookstead. I just found out he has a YouTube channel, and it’s exactly — and I mean exactly — what you'd expect. I assume he'll break this down.

Not me. I'm here to talk about how hot Melania Trump is, and how much of an upgrade she is over literally every single First Lady in the history of time, with Jackie Kennedy being the obvious exception.

Let's go have a Wednesday.