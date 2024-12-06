Melania Trump: Here's How Barron Helped Donald Win The White House

Barron Trump has officially entered the chat.

The 6'9" 18-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump, who has been kept out of the spotlight for years, officially has a seat at the table for the contributions he provided to his father's White House reelection, according to his mother.

Melania hopped on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning to explain how Barron might've been the key to his father's victory. At the very least, his vision helped secure the win, mom believes.

"He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation because nowadays the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore," the First Lady-elect said.

Yeah, but how did that result in a win?

"They are all on the tablets, they are on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers," Melania continued. That led to a vocal Barron speaking up and advising his father on how to attack the podcast market. It was "incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to," mom said of her son, who is now a freshman at NYU.

The results?

Trump spent three hours on the Joe Rogan podcast, which is now considered to be a major moment in U.S. election history. To date, the interview has been viewed 52 million times on YouTube.

Elon Musk said after the election that podcasts "made a difference."

Trump also appeared on Theo Von's podcast. There was a podcast with The Undertaker and Andrew Shulz's podcast.

And on and on.

Trump joined OutKick's Tyrus for a conversation.

There was a podcast with Logan Paul and the Lex Fridman podcast.

Barron Trump advised his father to go on the Theo Von podcast

During his sitdown with Von, Donald Trump told the host that he accepted the invitation because Barron was a big fan.

"Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller told Politico in October. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet."

The rest is history.