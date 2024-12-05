Barron Trump's Voice Has America Talking Today

You know sometimes when you see someone, and they look a certain way, but then they talk and the voice doesn't match the person? It's always a little jarring.

You build this person up just based on looks, and then BAM – the 6-5 redneck who looks like Luke Combs sounds like Luke Combs' sister. Happens all the time. It's nobody's fault but your own, but you still judge that person for the rest of eternity.

Anyway, that is … NOT … the case with Barron Trump – the youngest rockstar son of our great president-elect. Nope. Barron is the tallest human alive (approximately), has the bravado of his pops and, apparently, the voice to match it all.

At least that's what the internet thinks after hearing Barron's voice for seemingly the first time … ever … last night.

Roll tape!

What a year for Barron Trump

Ok, let's cool it a touch, @spaethon. He's a kid, not Jesus Christ. I know you're excited, but maybe bring it down a peg or three.

Anyway, I do agree with the internet on this one – the voice matches the person. Like I said, sometimes it adds up. Sometimes, you get what Macaulay Culkin sounds like now.

And if you don't know – look it up. You are welcome!

As for Barron Trump, it's been an unreal rise to the top for the youngest Trump kid. I mean, when this whole MAGA deal started back in 2016, he was practically a baby. Now, he's a giant college kid who pretty much just won his dad a presidential election.

Seriously. While the RHINOs were telling Trump to do this and say that, Barron was telling him which hip podcast to go on, and BAM. He won. Easily. Just like that.

Simple strategy, but an effective one. Big win for Trump, big win for Gen-Zers and a big win for smooth-talking Barron.

What a year.