Barron Trump Helped Vet Podcast Bookings That Led To Father's Critical Surge With Young Men

President-elect Donald Trump’s success with young male voters is a tribute to his campaign's most underrated weapon: his 18-year-old son Barron.

Time Magazine published a feature on Wednesday detailing the events that led to Trump's decisive victory over Kamala Harris. The article highlighted how Trump was able to reach young men by appearing on "edgy bro podcasts."

Edgy bro podcasts that Barron approved, that is.

"In late July, [campaign manager Susie] Wiles tasked Alex Bruesewitz, a 27-year-old GOP consultant, with presenting Trump with a list of online podcast personalities for interviews, several people familiar with the matter tell TIME," the article begins.

Bruesewitz and Danielle Alvarez, another Trump senior adviser, reached Trump on the golf course the next morning.

"I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on," Bruesewitz told Trump.

"Have you talked this over with Barron?" Trump asked.

"No, sir," Bruesewitz responded.

"Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know," Trump said, before abruptly hanging up the phone.

Bruesewitz called Barron later that day and learned that Trump's youngest son was particularly fond of Adin Ross, described as a "provocateur mostly known for collaborating with celebrities on live streams of video games, such as NBA2K and Grand Theft Auto."

"They agreed that’s where Trump should start. The podcast strategy was in motion," the feature states.

The "start" marked a successful, untraditional media tour for the presidential candidate. Ross' interview with Trump racked up millions of views during a live stream.

Then came interviews with Logan Paul, Theo Von, the NELK BoysBussin’ With The Boys, and Joe Rogan – all of whom Dana White shouted out during Trump's victory speech early Wednesday morning:

"The campaign made a deliberate decision to avoid most traditional media interviews," the report continues.

Wise.

Trust in traditional media is at an all-time low, per Gallup. And young men – well, young people in general – don't rely on legacy broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and ABC to deliver them their news.

Even if the press was not completely in the tank for Harris, Trump would not have reached younger voters at the same rate by sitting down with traditional news anchors late in his campaign.

In fact, OutKick listed "podcasters for young men" and legacy media" among the respective winners and losers of the 2024 election. Read that full piece here.

Kamala could have used a Barron.