Election Night Winners And Losers (Other Than Trump And Kamala)

Donald Trump won. He is the winner of the election night 2024. Kamala Harris is the loser. But after the obvious, we wanted to look deeper into the winners and losers of the night.

There are plenty of both.

Loser: Legacy media

For nearly a decade, establishment media brands exhausted whatever resources they had to try and bury Donald Trump. Perhaps never before had the media launched a more aggressive smear campaign against a single individual than it did against Trump over the past six months.

The Media Research Center (MRC) released a study last week that found 85 percent of the coverage of Trump – across ABC, CBS, and NBC – was "negative." In comparison, 78 percent of the coverage of Harris was "positive."

The eye test can confirm as much.

The press at large spent the final weeks of the election likening Trump to Adolf Hitler, spreading a lie that Trump called for the "execution" of Liz Cheney, and drumming up the long-debunked "bloodbath" and "very fine people" hoaxes.

Yet none of it mattered.

Trump's decisive win confirmed what a recent Gallup poll found: Americans have never trusted the media less. The media's influence has waned. The industry's full-court press to help elect Harris failed.

Brian Stelter, a member of the legacy media's Praetorian Guard, admitted in a column Wednesday that "Trump’s return to power raises serious questions about the media’s credibility."

Is the legacy media dead? Not officially.

However, Trump's victory demonstrated that the industry no longer has the power to tilt what was expected to be the narrowest presidential election in two decades.

Winner: Elon Musk

Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now known as X, in 2022, vowing to restore free speech on the internet. He did.

Musk's purchase of the platform allowed ordinary Americans and independent media to debunk, counter, and challenge the prevailing narrative. And the prevailing narrative is so often rooted in deception.

Before Musk, Twitter engaged in politically motivated censorship, which culminated with the censorship of factual information regarding COVID-19 and the suppression of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story.

Since then, Musk has let the conversation originate organically -- leading to unreported revelations about the southern border, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, and the Democrat Party's newfound appreciation for antisemitism, all of which the legacy media downplayed.

Via Community Notes, Elon Musk introduced a method to fact-check the fact-checkers.

Censorship is the most effective way for the people in charge to influence the outcome of an election. We saw that four years ago (read more about that here).

Americans were not censored (as much) in 2024, leading to a landslide victory for Donald Trump.

Loser: Hollywood

The following celebrities endorsed Kamala Harris:

Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Mark Cuban, will.i.am, Mick Jagger, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Cardi B, Don Omar, Gracie Abrams, Demi Lovato, Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, Cher, hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, Marc Anthony, Lizzo, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and Neil Young.

The working class didn't care.

Loser: Neocons

Had Trump lost, there would have been calls for the Republican Party to next time elect some Nikki Haley-type war hawk, to return to the Bush era of the GOP.

As we stated last week, Trump's political run successfully pulled back the curtain and exposed how deep the hawkish filth lay within the GOP. We knew it was there. But Trump's reluctance to support their obsession with pointless, oft-never-ending wars ripped their masks completely off.

Voters seem to agree.

Trump is the only Republican presidential candidate to win a Rust Belt swing state (Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania) since 1998. He has now flipped the entire Blue Wall twice.

Further, a natural successor is already in place. Vice President-Elect JD Vance is a stud. Vance is already a heavy betting favorite (more on that below) to win the 2028 election.

The Republican Party, to quote Kamala, is not going back.

Loser: DEI

Since the end of the civil rights movement, the Democrat Party has sought new ways to keep us racially divided. Hence, affirmative action and DEI. Democrats are the party of Excused Racism, the presumption society must discriminate against white people to achieve racial impartiality.

Yet American minorities rejected Harris on Tuesday, as Trump recorded stunning gains among black and Latino voters.

"We are seeing this [GOP Latino] movement across the map. It’s not just among Latinos who are from, say, Puerto Rico or Cubans. It’s across the map. It’s across different parts of the Latino electorate," CNN analyst Harry Enten stated Tuesday.

"Donald Trump, simply put, doing better than he did four years ago. And, you know, you’re making that comparison to four years ago. Remember, eight years ago, Latinos were one of the biggest trouble spots for Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton. Miami-Dade, he lost that by, what, 30 points four, eight years ago? Tonight or last night, he carried Miami-Dade. We’re just seeing this explosion of Latino support for Donald Trump. And the bottom line is we’ve been talking about realignment, realignment, realignment. Among Hispanics, definitely realignment."

Loser: Pro-abortion movement

Running a presidential campaign almost exclusively about making abortion legal on demand is a weak strategy. There's more to America than aborting babies.

Policy still matters.

Women made that clear on Tuesday.

Winner: Podcasters for young men

Trump turned the mic over to UFC president Dana White during his victory speech early Wednesday morning. On stage, White pointed out that "the machine came after" Donald Trump, but lost.

White credited influential podcasters who reach young men for combating said propaganda machine.

"Real quick. I want to thank the NELK Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys. And last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan," shouted White.

The ruling class has dismissed, beaten down, neglected, and weaponized young men in America. Young men understandably detest politicians. The podcasters, the voices who speak to young men, showed them that Donald Trump is different.

Winner: Betting market

Election night was either going to expose or establish the betting market as a true barometer of the election cycle. Verdict: the latter.

For weeks, sites like Polymarket said Trump would win all seven swing states, to which he's en route. The market called states (accurately) far quicker than the polls or television networks.

Speaking of the polls, they were wrong. Again.

Harris was not +14 with women. The race was not razor-thin. Iowa was not in play. Nate Silver was really wrong. Again.

While not a perfect science, the betting market has proved more worthy than the polls for three straight presidential elections. Expect the market to become a real factor in future election coverage.

Winner: You

By design, you are made to feel powerless, hopeless, and just a cog in the machine. It's not true. It has never been true.

Class, not race or gender, is what ultimately divides America. It's the elites vs. the working class. The elites (the minority) control the message. The working class (you) control the results.

Despite nearly every powerful U.S. institution trying to elect Kamala Harris, you -- the working class, – chose a side on Tuesday. You countered, rejected, and elected Donald Trump.

Your vote is more powerful than your status. This is your country. Remember that. Act like it. And never let it slip away again.