Donald Trump DESTROYS The Fake News Media & Woke Democrats: VIDEO

OutKick's Tyrus sat down for an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump.

Trump, the Republican nominee for POTUS, is battling Vice President Kamala Harris to win the Oval Office, and he spoke exclusively with OutKick from Trump Tower on a variety of subjects.

The 45th President and possibly 47th President spoke about why you have to fight, the enemy within, America being misled, surviving an assassination attempt and more!

You can watch the entire exclusive interview by clicking play on the video. This is one interview I can guarantee you're not going to want to miss.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on the election we have, funny stories and political coverage you won't find anywhere else!