Meghan Trainor Learns You Can't Get New Boobs, Lose A Little Weight & Deploy The 'Glam Team' In Peace

If Meghan Trainor thought she was going to get away with getting a boob job and losing weight, she was sadly mistaken. One or the other, maybe. But both of them and a new look? Not a chance.

The body positivity cult wasn’t happy that she had lost her bass. I have no doubt that they also hated every second of her looking forward to having some work done on her post-breastfeeding boobs.

Whether it was more weight loss or some makeover, when Meghan joined the viral Nicki Minaj TikTok challenge last week, they were waiting and they pounced.

She dared to do the challenge in a gym, on top of weights, with her new additions complimented by her outfit. It was a slap in the face to the army of the out of breath.

Does she look different? There's no doubt about it. Was she going to be able to hop on this viral trend with her new look in peace? Not in the year 2025.

Meghan Trainor Had A Message For The Haters After They Went After Her New Look

The trolls weren't interested in how Meghan skillfully balanced on top of two dumbbells. They were too busy claiming that she looked more like Ariana Grande or Paris Hilton.

They don’t want her in the gym. They want her smashing fistfuls of Oreos in her face. The "No way this is Meghan Trainor" and "I didn’t even recognize her" comments instead of "She looks great" and "I bet she's no longer prediabetic" say it all.

Meghan wasn’t going to sit back and take the hate for getting healthier and dropping some weight. She wasn’t going to be bullied over her new look and her new boobs.

The 31-year-old got right back on TikTok. She didn’t even change her outfit and gave her "glam team" the credit for the new look.

She lip-synched to the song Her by Megan Thee Stallion and said, "I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me. Cuz like I’m pretty as fuck. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say, matter of fact, what could a hoe say with a face like this and bitch this paid. Shit."

Good for her. Meghan Trainor doesn’t need to sweat those in the comment section, especially not those who can't be happy about something like a boob job or weight loss or a glam team.

So she decided it was time to cut the act and stop pretending.

She wanted to upgrade, get healthy, and put the glam team to good use. Why sell all those albums and win all those awards to have internet trolls telling you what to do?