Meghan Trainor Is 'Really Excited' About Getting New Boobs

Meghan Trainor is getting new boobs, and she can’t stop talking about it. How could she? This isn't something she woke up one day and decided to do.

This has been years in the making. The 31-year-old talked about getting a boob job in November, and is dropping exclusive details to People about her excitement over the upcoming procedure.

"I think I was born with saggy boobs. I swear, they were always looking at the ground," Trainor said. "So this is a big deal for me. I'm getting a boob job. I'm getting a lift."

The time is right. Her boobs have been through a lot with children and weight loss, and it's not going to affect her plans to add to the family at all.

"Listen, these don't make milk. So when I have more children, these don't make milk anyways. So it’s time to lift my boobs, I'm so excited," she revealed.

Meghan Trainor is excited and anxious about her upcoming boob job

It's a beautiful thing to watch a plan, years in the making, come together, isn’t it? That doesn’t mean Trainor isn't a bundle of nerves about going through with the boob job.

She is. She's anxious about going under the knife. The biggest procedures she's ever had were two C-sections. But she's keeping it all in perspective.

As was the case when she had the C-sections, she will have a couple of new bundles of joy when all is said and done with her boob job as well.

That's what she's using as motivation to overcome her fear. She said, "So I'm going to have new boobs, and I'm really excited about it."

When you reach her level of success, you can lose perspective on life. It's inspiring to see that she hasn’t done that. She's managed to keep what's important in life front and center.

Who's ready for the media tour to reveal her new boobs?