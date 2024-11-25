Singer Meghan Trainor Can't Wait To Get A Boob Job

Singer Meghan Trainor has a few years of breastfeeding under her belt now and as soon as she's finished she's going to treat herself to some new boobs.

It's something the 30-year-old, sometimes oversharer, has wanted for a longtime and the time to pull the trigger on the procedure is approaching, she revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, Workin' On It.

Trainor announced, according to Page Six, "I’m getting a boob job." And she left little doubt about the primary reason behind the planned gifts for herself.

The toll of breastfeeding her two kids with husband Daryl Sabara and her recent weight loss has left her with "saggy sacks as boobs." Nobody in her position wants that.

"My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," Trainor explained.

But that's not the only challenge the singer and entertainer is faced with. Try being handed amazing tour outfits and having the look ruined by bras that are too supportive.

It's a reality for Meghan Trainor. A reality whose days are numbered. She explained, "What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras and it could ruin the outfit."

There's no room for that. Not for a Grammy winner. She also admits there's another motivating factor beyond the sag and the supportive bras getting in the way. Getting a boob job is something she's always wanted to have done.

"I’ve always joked and said for years like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!’ I have wanted this my whole life," Trainor admitted.

While this is something she's always wanted, don't expect her to come out the other end looking like a cartoon character. She wants to have "boobies that don’t look at the floor," not backpain-inducing monstrosities.

Trainor wants a couple of tiny confidence builders and maybe a little Botox. She said, "So, that’s what I’m working on. Too much Botox and a boob job. I’m so LA, dude. I can’t smile."

That's not too much to ask. She has the awards, she has a family, and now it's time for a couple of new boobs. Someone's gearing up for a strong 2025.