Meghan Trainor Is Happy To Announce That Her Boobs Are Now Twin Sisters & Not Distant Cousins

The wait is finally over. After months of build-up, Meghan Trainor announced a few days ago that she has finally had the boob job she's been teasing for months now.

So was getting an upgrade everything she had dreamed it would be for all those years? That and a paid partnership. Now that's the way to do it.

If you're a celebrity with a huge following, and you can’t stop talking about something, even a boob job, eventually the sponsors will come knocking. That is evidently the case here.

Trainor made the announcement on Instagram. She started off by turning it into an ad, "Big news! It’s official! I got a breast lift and augmentation with Motiva Implants®!

Listen, I'm not hating on the move. She was ready to part ways with the "saggy boobs" she was born with and managed to turn it into a modern-day infomercial. That's incredible.

Meghan Trainor's dreams of breast augmentation have finally come true

"I’ve thought about a breast augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME," the caption of her "infomercial" continued.



"I knew I wanted a very natural look and feel that would adapt with my busy lifestyle…"

So that's what she received: a natural look for her busy lifestyle, that she says turned her boobs from distant cousins into twins. What more could you ask for?

This is an all-around success story. The years of wondering and waiting are finally behind her. The singer brought the subject back up in the fall and by the spring she had her new twins.

The timing couldn’t have been better. We've got spring break starting up across the country, the preseason, if you will, of bikini season. Who knows there could be a few more paid partnerships on the horizon for the 31-year-old?

This is yet another example of why you should never give up on your dreams. RIP to the distant cousins and nothing but well wishes for the twins.