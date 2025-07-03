Meghan Markle Forced To Refund Customers AGAIN After 'As Ever' Goods Blunder

It's always something with the Duchess of Sussex!

I'm starting to think Meghan Markle should have just stuck with being a royal because her life would be a lot less stressful.

For the second time in recent months, Markle's "As Ever" lifestyle brand has had to issue refunds to customers due to stock issues. Earlier this week, frustrated customers once again received "404 Error" messages when trying to purchase a jar of Markle's apricot spread. Others vented that they later received emails from the company saying that their order was not fulfilled.

CUSTOMERS CARTS LEFT EMPTY

"Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order for the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week," a statement from Markle read. In April, Markle had a similar blunder that ended with the brand dishing out refunds after her pricey $28 jars of honey didn't go as planned.

It begs the question - why does everything seem to go wrong involving Meghan Markle? (Also, why are people buying apricot jam and honey from her of all people?).

MARKLE'S MISHAPS

Let's go through Markle's pathway of self-imposed drama, shall we?

In 2023, the Duchess of Sussex had her multi-million-dollar Spotify podcast series prematurely canceled due to it being a failure. Don't worry if you weren't even aware she had a podcast, as she and Prince Harry only released 12 episodes in two years!

Her children's book? Yeah, that flopped harder than LeBron James in a playoff game.

Let's not forget about the still bizarre story when the couple claimed they were involved in some sort of high-speed chase by the paparazzi in New York City for TWO hours. Almost impossible considering Manhattan's constant gridlock - and no media even captured the alleged chase!

Then you have Markle allegedly faking her vegetable garden AND how she makes her own waffles!

That's a heck of a track record of some unnecessary drama.

And somehow Markle was reportedly still upset that South Park did a whole episode mocking her and Prince Harry!

She sounds as clueless as a pent-up Royal would, even though she abandoned them as well!

