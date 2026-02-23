Country Stars Appear To Be In Nasty Feud After New Songs, One Fires Back In Blunt Fashion: WATCH

It appears Riley Green and Megan Moroney might be trading shots with some new songs.

Moroney has spent months promoting her new country music album "Cloud 9." She's been cooking on social media, and the album finally came out on Friday.

As expected, it immediately generated a ton of attention, and one song seemed to get a little more attention than the rest.

"Who Hurt You?"

The song is about a guy who sounds like a real piece of trash with loose morals and who can't be trusted. There was immediate speculation among fans that the song was about Green. Dating rumors previously surrounded the two.

Riley Green pours fuel on Megan Moroney feud rumors.

Well, Riley Green – one of the most popular men in country music – didn't stop the rumors that the song was about him from flowing. Instead, he threw a chaos grenade into the situation.

He released a preview on Instagram for his new song "POS Like Me."

That doesn't leave much to interpretation, now, does it?

You can listen to the song below, and decide for yourself if these two are trading shots with their music.

While neither said anything about the other directly in either song, it's not hard to understand why country music fans could possibly see this as a bubbling feud.

The most interesting tell *MIGHT BE* the opening lyrics to "Who Hurt You?" They are as follows:

"I was blinded by the lies and the manufactured smile. The devil went down to Georgia. Then he crossed the 'Bama line."

Moroney is from Georgia, is an avid Bulldogs fan and is clearly playing off Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Would you like to guess where Riley Green is from? Alabama.

It's a very small detail, but it's something country music fans are going to notice immediately.

We'll see what developments come from here, but there's a reason why both songs are going mega-viral in the country music world. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.