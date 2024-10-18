Maxim Endorses A Candidate And The Libs Are Fuming, George Bush With SMU Cheerleaders & Angry Chris Christie

Third Friday of October? Check.

Weather officially turned for the fall? Check.

Big slate of college football tomorrow? Check, and the liberals are furious about it.

My yard back to normal, and I managed to get it done for only $4k? Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeck!!

Welcome to a big Friday, boys and girls. The sun is shining, the leaves are falling, Trump is dialed in with the big day in less than three weeks, and the wokes are losing their minds over the fact that we've even made it this far.

God, I love this country. Lady ‘Mo is on our side right now, folks. Let’s end this week strong.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we check in with Maxim (you know, that magazine you used to … read … on the toilet back in the day), because the folks behind the scenes have officially chosen their fighter this political season.

Spoiler alert: he's a he and he believes in no he's in women's sports. Take a guess!

What else? I've got FSU cowgirl Jenn Sterger getting us fired up for a massive Saturday of college football, the best of the rest from a big week of #content, and George W. Bush – Dubya! – had a big week with the SMU cheerleaders.

Pony up, baby!

OK, enough yapping. We've already talked more than Kamala did at last night's dinner. Let's get this final class of the week going.

All gas, no brakes. Clear eyes. Full hearts. Cannot lose.

Pencils up!

What a run for Trump right now

Yeah, we're gonna get a little political today. Whatever. Someone chirped at me yesterday on Twitter because they were angry that I wasn't sticking to sports as much as I used to.

Sorry. I call ‘em like I see ’em. We're headed into the stretch run (thank God) of election season right now, and it's all hands on deck. If the Dems want to roll out 100-year-old Jimmy Carter for a political stunt, I'm gonna call bullshit.

And if Maxim wants to endorse the former president to be the next president, I'm gonna dive into that, too:

Oh hell yes. This is the way, baby! This country is on an absolute rocket ship back to sanity right now. I can feel it in my plumbs.

You think Maxim would've felt safe posting this a year ago? Hell, even six months ago? No shot. But things have changed. Now, it's once again OK to put the former president in a sports car with a smokeshow grinding up on it.

That's what made this country great before, and it's what's gonna make it great again here in a few weeks. Nice job, Maxim.

And hey! Look who endorsed Maxim's Trump endorsement! Nightcaps OG Anna Paulina Luna:

Best of the rest from a big week of #content

Welcome back to class, Anna! Let's get Anna in Trump's cabinet, STAT. Anna, Elon, RFK Jr. … unreal team. What a unit.

Anyway, big endorsement for Trump – as if he needs it right now. I mean, did y'all watch any of his speech at the podium last night? Insane. Guy was a regular Jerry Seinfeld up there. To be fair, some jokes didn't land, but most did.

All, however, were better than whatever the hell this was from the Kamala Harris team:

My God. Look, I'm obviously biased. I'm a Republican. Spoiler alert! I voted Trump in 2016. Did it again in 2020. Gonna do it again in a few weeks (although I wanted DeSantis, just being honest).

That being said … that was awful. Truly, truly one of the worst decisions from that campaign so far this election season. To not attend the dinner was bad enough. Embarrassing, really. Especially when Trump was up there bashing skulls like it was the Brady roast.

But to then compound that mistake by pumping out THAT video has to be one of the all-time bad blunders in election history. Think about it …

For the next few days, maybe a week even, videos of Trump roasting the hell out of Chuck Schumer and Kamala and Tim Walz are gonna be going viral on every single social media platform.

Meanwhile, the Kamala team has … that.

Just an all-time bad move. Oh well!

Best of the rest time – leading off with Trump and Chuck!

George Bush with the SMU girls, Kaylee & Jane in N.O. & how about Gov. Christie being a loser?

Jay!!! How about Jay Cutler getting popped for a pesky DUI/possession of a pistol charge in Tennessee overnight?

Raise your hand if you were shocked? Nobody? Moving on …

George W. Bush, you lead us the hell off in today's rapid-fire portion of class. Give me an S!

That's our president, baby! Look, I know George is real hit or miss with Big Rs, but I grew up with him and will always have a soft spot for him. Maybe it's the accent? Maybe it's the shoe incident, or the golf course interview, or the first pitch at Yankee Stadium post-9/11?

Whatever it is, I just like the dude. And so do the SMU cheerleaders. The liberals are, once again, FURIOUS we've made it to another college football weekend. Sorry!

Next? Speaking of loser liberals …

I mean, my God. Has Dan Campbell EVER been more likable? Insane take here from Chris, but it's not all that surprising. Dan's a winner. Chris is a loser.

I say it every single week: choose your fighter.

Next? Last night was AWFUL. Truly, truly awful. But, we did get Jane Slater and Amazon's Kaylee Hartung turning the internet on, so that was a plus:

Jenn Sterger takes us home

Welcome to class, Kaylee!

You wanna know how down bad I am gambling right now? I told y'all to take Alvin Kamara over 4.5 receptions yesterday, which of course hit.

I, of course, eventually talked myself OUT of that bet, and instead went with some guy named Devaughn Vele to have over 31.5 receiving yards. I did my research (which is just scrolling Twitter), and figured I'd caught Vegas napping on this one.

He caught a 20-yard pass on the first drive of the game. First drive!

He finished with 20 yards.

He caught a pass for 13 yards on the second-to-last Broncos drive of the game. It was called back because of a penalty.

I lost $50. I am an idiot.

Now, let's go have a big weekend with Jenn Sterger! Big college football day tomorrow. Lock in, everyone.

See you Monday.

