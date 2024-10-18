Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee On Multiple Charges: DETAILS

Jay Cutler is facing multiple charges after being arrested Thursday.

The former Bears QB was taken into custody Thursday night on charges of DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, according to TMZ.

The arrest came following a stop in Franklin, Tennessee.

Jay Cutler arrested on multiple charges in Tennessee.

The former NFL passer was booked into the Williamson County Jail, and a mugshot is already circulating the web.

Cutler was released Thursday night after he posted $5,000 bond, according to the same TMZ report. No further details are known at this time about what might have sparked the stop or what interactions occurred between Cutler and the police.

The situation obviously remains fluid, and Cutler has the right to be presumed innocent in a court of law. That's our system here in America, and be grateful that's the case. Cutler played for the Broncos, Bears and Dolphins during his 12-year NFL career.

He finished his career with 227 passing touchdowns, 160 interceptions and 35,133 passing yards.

Check back for any updates as we might have them here at OutKick and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

