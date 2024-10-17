Kamala Harris Shamelessly Thanks Jimmy Carter For His Vote And The Internet Destroyed Her

I can't get enough of this Jimmy Carter story. Cannot do it. Won't do it. Every time I see it, I'm mesmerized. I need it like I need air to breathe.

For those who missed it, 100-year-old Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since the days of COVID – seriously – made headlines earlier this week because he apparently cast his vote for Kamala Harris.

Now, there are a couple things at play here. For starters, the former president is 100 going on 500. Seriously, I've never seen anything like it. I didn't grow up in the Jimmy Carter era, so this is nothing against him. I hear he wasn't great, but whatever. Not my time, not my place to judge.

That being said, his family has been trotting him out into the public eye for weeks now leading up to his 100th birthday because A) 100 is a big deal, and B) they claim he wanted to make it this long so he could vote for Kamala and save democracy.

That's a load of BS, and anyone with eyeballs can see it:

Yeah, I mean, my God. Shocking, right. Jarring stuff. You're telling me that guy is up to date on his politics? No shot. No chance in hell.

Anyway, these disgusting political games by the Carter family haven't gone unnoticed by anybody. We all see it, and we're all disgusted by it.

Except Kamala Harris, of course. After her disastrous performance with Bret Baier last night, she hopped on Twitter to thank the former president for his vote.

And it went exactly as you'd expect:

Jimmy Carter deserved better than this

That last one was my first thought, too. Y'all can't have it both ways. You can't trot poor Jimmy out to push a political agenda, but then not use his current picture. No sir.

If you're gonna go in on this, go all in, baby! Don't you dare use an old picture of Jimmy Carter. Don't insult us like that. You use the current picture of Jimmy Carter, being wheeled out for the world to see, looking like that. Don't be scared. Lean into it, you monsters.

No half-measures, Dems. You're either all in on this nonsense, or you're out. If you're gonna commit to this bit, then COMMIT to it. Show us exactly who "fulfilled their wish" to vote for you.

Former President Jimmy Carter told his family he was more interested in voting for Vice President Kamala Harris than his milestone birthday earlier this month.

I mean, does ANYONE actually believe that? Seriously? We're supposed to believe that that man in the picture – the actual picture, not the one Kamala Harris chose to use – was sitting there in hospice for the 900th day in a row just biding his time so he could vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election?

Come on. Disgusting behavior.

Hopefully it doesn't matter.