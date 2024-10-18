FSU Cowgirl Jenn Sterger Teases New Calendar Content As A Cheerleader

We've got another big college football Saturday on deck, with a couple classic teams set to do battle.

Georgia-Texas? Alabama-Tennessee? Yes, please! Couple blue-bloods smashing skulls on the third Saturday of October just like God intended. Four classic teams. Legendary teams. It doesn't get much better than this, baby!

To get us ready, another college football legend – Jenn Sterger – took to her Instagram late Thursday night to get the boys ready for BATTLE by dusting off her old cheerleader's uniform and plugging her upcoming calendar content.

When the lights come on and the games start to really count, the icons of this sport step up to the plate and get the job done. That's what we have here. Jenn Sterger, who made her debut way back in 2005 with horny Brent Musberger, answering the call like the legend she is.

What a way to start a weekend!

Jenn Sterger needs our support!

Couple things right off the bat. For starters, $50 for a calendar seems steep. That's just me, though. I don't know what the calendar game looks like as far as pricing goes, but that number seems off to me.

I realize you're getting naked Jenn Sterger content and "never-before-seen pics," but still. That's a big ask.

Have you seen this economy, Jenn? We don't exactly have money to blow right now.

All that being said, I'd still buy one. Of course I would! It's college football season, baby! We're just now getting into the meat of it, and I'd like to support the legends of the game. And Jenn, boys and girls, is an absolute legend.

She turned on all of America – and Brent, of course – back in 2005 when the ESPN cameras caught her having a good time cheering on the Noles, and it's been a rocket ship to the top ever since.

The good news? She seems to be more active than ever right now on social media, which means we could be in for a big holiday season.

She recreated her iconic cowboy picture – sort of – right before college football season kicked off, and then she tested out a couple Halloween outfits – both of which had America talking.

And now? Now, she's pumping calendar content as a cheerleader.

God, I love this country. Let's have a big weekend.