Massive Volcano Located Off California Coast Is Set To Erupt and People Are Freaking Out

A massive underwater volcano located off the coast of San Francisco is expected to erupt by the end of the year, and it's got people paying attention.

The "mysterious and highly active" Axial Seamount volcano is just 700 miles west of the California city and only 300 miles west of the Oregon coast. The underwater eruption will be accompanied by upwards of 10,000 earthquakes in a 24-hour period.

"A year ago, Axial seemed to be taking a nap but now it’s waking up and we think it’s likely to erupt before the end of 2025," Bill Chadwick, a volcanologist who is currently part of the leading team actively monitoring the volcano, told USA Today.

Axial is a submarine volcano, which means unlike Mt. St. Helens or Mt. Rainer, this volcanic eruption won't be as destructive.

However, there was initially some concern about a tsunami occurring after another submarine volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai, erupted in 2022 and caused waves as high as 72 feet and unfortunately killed a number of people.

Scientists, however, are working to put a damper on tsunami terror concerns, as they believe that the volcano won't cause a large enough earthquake necessary in order for the massive wave event to reach California. That's great, until you realize that lately it seems that Mother Nature is pretty stubborn these days and 10,000 earthquakes in a short period of time seems like a recipe for calling off going to the beach that day.

"Nobody’s ever witnessed an eruption like this," Chadwick went on to tell the media outlet.

According to California’s state government’s seismic Safety Commission, there are 500 active volcano vents identified so far throughout the state, including three specific ones that have been flagged as high volcanic activity threats at Long Valley Caldera, Mount Shasta, and the Lassen Volcanic Center.

