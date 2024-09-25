Oakland A's 'Ass' Hat Is A Fitting Way To End Team's Run

Oakland Athletics fans didn't deserve this.

The once-storied baseball franchise that was sold out by their owner was given one final blow after it was revealed that the team was releasing an "Ass" hat as part of their ‘End of an Era’ merchandise collection.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS END THEIR OAKLAND RESIDENCY THIS WEEK

The hat, which had a peculiar 3d design of "A's" followed by another perfectly placed "s" behind it to spell out what many people think of Athletics owner John Fisher (or the city of Oakland), was being sold on Major League Baseball's official MLBshop.com website before going viral yesterday. The classic green, New Era 9FIFTY snapback hat's price is actually only $36.99 and that includes Free Shipping! That's a Rickey Henderon steal of a price right there!

It's another "you can't make it up" moment for a fanbase that unfortunately has found that what couldn't happen has actually ended up being true in recent years as they bid farewell to their baseball team, who will be heading to play two seasons in Sacramento before relocating to Las Vegas in 2028, although the timeframe on the new stadium is still being worked out.

Meanwhile, the city of Oakland, who once was a sports juggernaut in the 70s with the Raiders, Athletics and Warriors all winning Championship titles, now plummets into the abyss as there is ZERO reason for anyone to want to go to that city ever again.

One has to wonder how the "Ass" hat even made it through the approval process, as you'd assume that someone would have pointed out the obvious, but you know what they say about those who "assume." Fitting, actually for the hat debacle.

Honestly, at this point, if I'm an Athletics fan, I'm just embracing this A's hat. It's perfect for what has been a depressing end to the franchise that you might as well just be the butt of all jokes.