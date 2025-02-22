LA Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Refuses To Accept Blame

The Los Angeles Mayor, who wasn't even in the country when last month's devastating wildfires destroyed or ruined nearly 15,000 residences and businesses, has decided to fire the city's Fire Chief.

The decision came just two days after Mayor Karen Bass gave a controversial interview in which she blamed everyone other than herself for not knowing that there was a potentially severe wildfire risk. Instead, as multiple wildfires raged out of control, Bass was halfway around the world in Ghana attending a political ceremony.

On Friday, Mayor Bass announced that she was "acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety," as to why she would be removing Fire Chief Kristin Crowley from her role. Bass says that Chief Crowley refused to cooperate with an investigation as well as an after-action report as to why "1,000 firefighters" were sent home the day the fires broke out.

Of course, the Mayor conveniently left out that a main reason why many firefighters couldn't do their jobs that fateful day was because there weren't enough available firetrucks, with many needing repairs for months. Despite knowing this, Mayor Bass decided to cut the Los Angeles Fire Department's budget by $18 million in her last budget proposal, with "much of it focused on equipment and repairs," according to the LA Times.

Actions have consequences, Mayor.

Earlier this week, when the Mayor was claiming she was a scapegoat and the victim because she had no knowledge of the wildfires, she failed to remember that she herself and the Mayor's office tweeted that the weather would be so bad that there was expected to be a "destructive and potentially life-threatening windstorm," happening. That warning came out a full day ahead of the Mayor leaving for Ghana.

RESIDENTS ARE FURIOUS AT MAYOR BASS

Many residents and citizens are actively calling for Bass's resignation. However, she vows to continue fighting on - even calling for an investigation as to why no one informed her that there could be wildfires. If it wasn't so tragic it would almost be comical for the Mayor to plead ignorance, considering both national and local meteorologists had warned the public and were keeping an eye on the developments in the days leading up to the initial wildfire - AS DID THE MAYOR'S OWN OFFICE.

Elections have consequences, everyone. Don't ever forget it.

This is what happens when you vote-in power-hungry, incompetent, egotistical, arrogant, clueless politicians to lead you during a time of need - you get absolute mayhem. And as far as integrity goes? Everyone agrees that the Mayor should step down. But she seemingly won't because she refuses to give up that power as she continues to play the blame game.

