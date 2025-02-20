Moron LA Mayor Karen Bass Launches One Of The Dumbest Investigations Ever

Los Angeles disgraced Mayor Karen Bass wants to launch an investigation into who allowed her to go to Ghana on a trip the day before last month's devastating wildfires engulfed the city that she was sworn to lead and protect.

… Who wants to tell her that she's essentially investigating HERSELF? She was the one that ultimately signed off and fled. And by fled, I mean left, not only her state, but the country at the worst time possible.

Mayor Bass tried to give the ULTIMATE spin on her decision to attend the President of Ghana's swearing in ceremony in true appalling fashion.

She blames EVERYONE aside from HERSELF for why SHE was the one that blew it and somehow still hasn't been recalled.

After first bringing up President Biden asking her to be part of a delegation - a deliberate tactic to try and paint a picture as if she was "ordered to go," Mayor Bass then immediately shifts blame to fire officials and emergency services that didn't alert her to just how bad the Santa Anna winds posed as a wildfire threat that ultimately would take over a week to try and contain.

"From the city, from the county, that level of preparation didn’t happen. So it didn’t reach that level to me, to say, something terrible could happen and maybe you shouldn’t have gone on the trip," she said in a sit down interview with FOX 11 LA.

When the FOX reporter pushed back and said that meteorologists and reporters had been on the air warning the public for days that this was a potential catastrophic situation, the Los Angeles Mayor said that the LA Fire Chief told her that they "have warnings of Santa Anna winds a lot," and that the Mayor didn't feel that there was a legitimate concern regarding this time.

She goes on to try and help herself by saying she would have done "everything" to be there if she was told that there was a threat of wildfires.

As a result, there are currently two investigations being led by the city that will look into why LA was so unprepared for the devastating fires that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of businesses and homes.

There used to be integrity in politics. When a leader royally screwed up as badly as Mayor Bass did here, they would feel so much shame, they wouldn't be able to look at themselves in the mirror. Then, they would step down as a sign of respect to the citizens.

But who are we kidding? This is California we're talking about. The arrogant and absurd Mayor Bass would never self-impose a punishment upon herself.

