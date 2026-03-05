'Yellowstone' Spinoff Puts Up Outrageous TV Ratings Proving Non-Woke TV Is Winning

"Marshals" is off to a hot start.

The "Yellowstone" spinoff premiered this past Sunday night after months and months of hype. The series focuses on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) following the conclusion of the original series.

Personally, I found the first episode entertaining with some fun action scenes, but there's no doubt it has a different feel than "Yellowstone."

The series certainly has less edge, but that's not stopping people from tuning in.

"Marshals" draws monster ratings for premiere.

"Marshals" drew a staggering 9.52 million viewers for its premiere episode on CBS, according to a release from the network.

That made it the most-watched show of the week and most watched series premiere of the year so far. It was also the most-watched scripted TV show without a football lead-in since 2018, according to the release.

First off, it shouldn't surprise anyone that a "Yellowstone" spinoff generated huge TV ratings. The original series The return of season five after a mid-season break drew more than 16 million viewers back in 2024. The prequel series also put up big viewership numbers on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan's universe is unbelievably strong.

Second, the fact "Marshals" got off to a hot start is proof that non-woke TV is a winning formula. People don't want slop that lectures them.

They want entertainment that is fun, exciting, engaging and makes them feel like watching it was time well-spent.

Taylor Sheridan understands that, and it's why his new deal with NBCUniversal reportedly is worth more than $1 billion.

The woke era is like a wounded and cornered animal. It's in its death throes, and every non-woke option that succeeds is another blow to its remaining time.

Are you already watching "Marshals"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.