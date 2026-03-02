New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Has Fans Fired Up After Premiere, Reactions Flood In

"Marshals" has finally arrived, and fans have plenty of thoughts.

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" fans react to "Marshals" premiere.

There has been significant hype surrounding "Marshals," with Luke Grimes returning to play Kayce Dutton. "Yellowstone" was a monster hit when it aired, and other additions to the universe created by Taylor Sheridan have been excellent.

Fans have been very curious as to what will unfold with "Marshals." The answer was revealed Sunday night when season one premiered on CBS.

The biggest question fans have had is whether Monica is still alive. As predicted, the answer is no. Kelsey Asbille didn't return to play Monica.

Kayce Dutton's wife is revealed in the premiere to have died of cancer. For those of you keeping track at home, Kayce's dad is dead, mother is dead, wife is dead and brothers are dead.

Seems like it's getting to be a bit much for those of us unable to suspend reality for a drama show.

The plot of "Marshals" is extremely simple and straightforward. A former military teammate of Kayce asks the youngest Dutton son to join the "Marshals."

That's pretty much it.

As soon as he does, the hunting of the bad guys begins. Now, is the show worth watching? I must admit that it doesn't really feel like "Yellowstone."

It feels like network TV. That's not a good thing. There are things that simply aren't able to be aired on network TV.

The show has some solid action scenes and a nice gunfight, but the reality is that "Marshals" doesn't have the same edge or grit of "Yellowstone." Not even close.

Reactions are also flooding in on Reddit from "Yellowstone" fans, and it's a bit of a mixed bag. Check out some of the reactions below:

It was about what I expected for network. It’s just formula fiction, like NCIS or CSI but with a Dutton. I’ll watch, but I won’t feel good about it.

CBS did not need the show and by eliminating the grit the Sheridan shows had, it was made to be soulless. Pure greed to have it on FCC airwaves and not a cable or streaming. The fool in me wants to hope that the Plus uploads are uncut versions but that's too good to be true.

I enjoyed the action scenes so I’ll continue tuning in. But it wouldn’t surprise me if it only gets one season. Guessing we’ll continue to see Kayce backstory with the teams

It's basically Lioness with characters switched lol

I liked it. I think it's just enough Y with the new. Kind of wish we got a better backstory on Monica, though.

I was afraid it was going to be poorly acted and uninteresting. I was right.

It was a safe pilot

Did you going into it expecting it to be just Yellowstone continued or network procedural like they said it was going to be? I thought it was good, and was exactly what I was expecting it to be. Kind of reminded me a lot of SEAL TEAM.

Just seemed like not a lot of thought was put into it. Moved too fast. Like they must wanted to make Kayce a marshal as quick as possible.

Well, I'll be an outlier and say I liked it. It was nice seeing Luke again as Kayce. Also liked seeing Arielle Kebbell. I liked her in Rescue: Hi-Surf. Certainly great seeing Gil and Mo again!

Disappointed. I thought it would be better.

It's a serviceable enough and entertaining enough procedural. I have no great attachment to Yellowstone as a franchise, so I don't really care about complaints that it doesn't feel Yellowstone enough.

Will I keep watching "Marshals"? Probably. It did enough in the first episode to earn a shot at success, but I'm mentally prepared for it to never even come close to "Yellowstone." That's simply the reality of the situation, and it's clear many fans feel the same way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.