WWE Superstar Asked WWE Shop If She Could Start Selling Bathwater Soap

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has officially made the move over to the WWE. She's been given a new name by the wrestling organization, but hasn’t lost any of the edge that helped her rise up the ranks in the wrestling world.

She didn’t knock an opponent out by twerking in the ring or motorboat another on her way to a shot at an AEW title for nothing. The WWE Superstar, according to her Instagram bio, which I will respect, will now be known as Blake Monroe.

How long that lasts as her ring name remains to be seen. After May was introduced to the crowd during an episode of WWE NXT last week, it was revealed that Blake Monroe may or may not also be the name of a porn star from 30 years ago.

Whoops. I wouldn’t expect May, even if it is the name of a former porn star, to ask for a name change simply on those grounds. Given the entertainment provided by the aforementioned twerking and motorboating.

And also her willingness to get in the bathwater soap game, which comes on the heels of a highly successful campaign involving Sydney Sweeney where bars of her bathwater soap sold out instantly, then ended up on the resale market for big bucks.

A wrestling fan and an apparent streamer had a bathwater soap ad ready to go after May was introduced a Blake Monroe during that appearance last week on WWE NXT.

The caption read, "Coming soon to WWE Shop! Blake Monroe's Bathwater Bliss!!"

Anyone believing they are one step ahead of Mariah May aka Blake Monroe has another thing coming. She's innovative with her moves, her trash talk, and her marketing ideas.

She replied to the "joke" on Twitter by saying, "it’s crazy because i asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!! 🧼👀"

This is how you go from the Japanese wrestling circuit to the WWE in just a couple of years. You keep up with the trends, you have impeccable timing, and you're not afraid to go for it.

Buckle up, there's a new star in the WWE.