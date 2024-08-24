AEW Wrestler Mariah May Is Planning A 'No Bikini' Pool Celebration Should She Win Her Second Belt

AEW wrestler Mariah May is pure entertainment.

With moves in the ring like a devastating twerk capable of knocking her opponents unconscious, as well as the innovative motorboat that stunned another of her opponents, how could she not be?

The entertainment May brings to her wrestling isn't just contained within the ring either. She brings it to interviews and, if she's lucky, she'll be bringing it to a celebration at her pool very soon.

The 26-year-old is stepping into the ring this weekend at AEW's All In with a shot at the Women's Championship when she takes on Toni Storm.

A win will give the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner another belt and a reason to celebrate. On Friday, May revealed that she is already putting together plans for a pool celebration.

Mariah May is planning to celebrate winning her second belt in her pool

The London native told Fightful's Shirleigh in an interview about her return, "It’s been amazing. It’s always good when you get to leave this country, but no, it’s really cool to be back here, and we had a show in Cardiff, and I used to wrestle in Wales a lot on the indies, which was horrendous."

She then revealed her celebration plans should she win, "So just to be back there and to be a part of AEW and to be a part of the most-talked about story in wrestling right now is just an incredible experience. I love living in America, I got a real nice little house in Florida with a pool, as I should. I’m gonna be out there with both belts, maybe no bikini."

Before a possible "no bikini" pool celebration, she'll have to take care of business against Toni Storm, her former friend. A friend she turned on and now has to defeat for a belt.

The two enemies came to blows on Saturday ahead of their All In match on Sunday.

That's just a taste of things to come. If we're lucky, we'll get another viral move from Mariah May during the most important match of her wrestling career.

This is the time to pull out all the stops and showcase those unconventional moves she's become known for. Could we see a return of the twerk KO or even the motorboat?

If anyone would pull those moves out of their bag of tricks, she would. She would also be the one to introduce us to a new innovative move we never saw coming.