Man Learns That Exposing Yourself In A Resort Hot Tub Is No Way To Make Friends

I can't help but get the feeling that folks have the wrong idea about the state of Florida. It appears they get too caught up in the majesty of a good headline coming out of The Sunshine State.

They forget or overlook the fact that whatever insane story they've heard or read about oftentimes ends with an arrest. Florida isn’t an anything-goes state. It's more of an anything-happens state.

Those two are very different. A North Carolina man learned that last week after sliding his swim shorts down in a public hot tub at a resort. Sir, that's not allowed. Florida is not an anything-goes state.

Also, exposing yourself in front of others is not how you make new friends. It is, however, how you make a memorable one. You don’t forget the time you were arrested for waving your junk around at a resort.

60-year-old Mark Selles of North Carolina is accused of doing just that last Wednesday around 2:10 pm. According to the local outlet Sebastian Daily, the resort's maintenance supervisor told police that he spotted a man sitting nude in the hot tub area as he reviewed surveillance footage.

Hot Tub Bubbles: Great for Relaxing, Bad for Legal Defense

Responding officers from the Sebastian Police Department viewed the footage, the police report states, and saw Selles in the hot tub with two women. As the women started to leave, he allegedly lifted himself up and exposed his penis above the warer.

The two women spoke with officers about the incident. They were leaving the hot tub because of the unease they felt around Selles. That's when they witnessed him exposing himself. They weren’t the only ones that saw it too.

An employee of the resort, who was cleaning the pool bathrooms, also witnessed the hot tub exposure. She said she saw Selles with one leg propped up and fully exposing himself above the water as she was leaving the area.

Selles has a slightly different version of events, reports the local outlet. He admitted that he pulled his swim trunks down, but says he did so for comfort. He told officers he believed the bubbles in the hot tub would keep anyone from seeing his package.

Officers decided to charge him with two counts of exposure of sexual organs. The statements from the witnesses and the video evidence told a different story.