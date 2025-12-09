It Turns Out Walking Around With Your Underwear Around Your Knees Drinking Liquor Is Frowned Upon In Florida

I don't know how you spent the lead up to the holidays this year or in years past, but I can guess it wasn't without any pants on. At least not while out in public.

That's the type of activity you should try to keep in the comfort of your own home if you can help it. That wasn't the case, according to police, for one woman in Florida. They allege Kendra Ann Jones was walking on a sidewalk last month without any pants on.

An officer with the Ocala Police Department spotted the 37-year-old on Sunday, November 16, walking on the sidewalk, reports the Ocala News, with her underwear "around her knees, exposing her buttock and vagina area."

It turns out, even with all the delightfully crazy headlines that come out of the great state of Florida, you can't do that.

To add to her alleged pre-Thanksgiving adventure, she's also been accused of taking her Sunday stroll with her underwear around her knees while drinking from a liquor bottle.

Nothing Says Sunday Stroll Like No Pants and Flash Point Liquor

The officer states in his report that she was "actively drinking from a liquor bottle" that was wrapped in a plastic bag. Again, this is all according to the officer.

The 375-milliliter bottle of "Flash Point" was about 75% consumed by the time the officer approached and seized it from the partially nude woman, and she was in no mood for a conversation with the officer.

Jones allegedly became "combative" and was detained in handcuffs before being arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

She's now facing charges of having too much fun on a sidewalk, better known as exposure of sexual organs and public consumption, in violation of a city ordinance.

She's entered a written plea of not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court in January.