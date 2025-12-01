As Romantic As It Sounds, The Winn-Dixie Parking Lot Is No Place For A Threesome

The scent of romance and alcohol was in the air on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie in the Florida Keys. A midday threesome was taking place, evidently in view of others and about to be interrupted by police.

It was a phone call placed around 12 p.m. to deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office by, one can assume, a loather of all things romantic, that put an end to the ALLEGED over-the-top public display of affection.

Deputies say they found two men and a woman engaging in sexual acts when they arrived on the scene, reports 7 News Miami. All three were arrested and taken to jail for their Saturday afternoon activities.

As romantic as it sounds, the grocery store’s parking lot is no place to have a threesome — even during Thanksgiving weekend. The law does not take holidays off, nor the weekends that follow them.

Deputies hauled in 45-year-old Sharon Helen Czaplinsky of Marathon, Fla.; Michael McDonald Howard, 59, also from Marathon; and 43-year-old Marshall Adam Lowery of Key Largo on multiple charges.

Repeat Offender Linked to Earlier Car Wash Arrest Faces New Charges

If Czaplinsky's name sounds familiar, first thank you for reading OutKick regularly, and second, you have a decent memory. She was arrested back in August for being half of a horny couple who was arrested for having sex near a gas station car wash.

She was charged then with indecent exposure, unnatural and lascivious acts, and disorderly conduct. This time, she's been charged with unlawful exposure of sexual organs, disorderly intoxication and resisting without violence.

The alleged repeat offender’s partners in crime were both charged with disorderly intoxication. But that’s only part of what they were accused of doing over the weekend.

Lowery was also charged with committing unnatural and lascivious acts on top of his disorderly intoxication charge. Howard added a charge of unlawful exposure of sexual organs to the weekend stat sheet.

So much for keeping the romance alive and well in the Florida Keys.

I think the message the local community is trying to send — which is a fair one — is to keep it indoors. That’s easier said than done for some.