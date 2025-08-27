Horny Couple Gets Busted Getting Down & Dirty Near Gas Station's Car Wash

Ah, the gas station. There's something about the aroma of gasoline in the air, the ability to conveniently grab a snack, the cars that pull up blasting music at all hours of the day and the nearby car wash that sets the mood.

If that doesn’t do it for you, the people watching certainly will. Which, combined with everything else, can be too much for some. The weak, or, as I prefer to call them, the more passionate among us, will get down and dirty right there.

That's the unfortunate trap a Tom Thumb gas station in the Florida Keys caught a couple of adventurous thrill seekers in last week. They couldn't resist the opportunity to bang near the car wash where others could watch.

Vincent Edwards Crews, 60, and Sharon Helen Czaplinsky, 45, were both charged and are now facing charges for engaging in a sexual act while in public view, reports Local 10.

Police say the two were engaging in sexual activity around 8 p.m. on Friday near the gas station's car wash. They added that both appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

The Lovely Couple Racked Up Charges Including Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct

In addition to the off-the-record charges of stealing each other's hearts in a moment of uncontrolled passion at the gas station car wash, these two are facing multiple on-the-record charges as well.

Crews is facing one count of unnatural and lascivious acts and disorderly conduct. For her part, Czaplinsky is facing charges of indecent exposure, unnatural and lascivious acts, and disorderly conduct.

They were both taken to the Monroe County Jail. Crews' bond was set at $12,500 and Czaplinsky's was $5,500. That's the price of a little gas station romance in the Florida Keys.