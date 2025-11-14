The Makers Of Global Warming Proudly Present: Global Cooling!

I've now lived long enough to see Global Warming turn into an ice age.

Narrative shifts can be a funny thing.

If you've been following something long enough, seeing the shift happen in real time can make you feel like you've been taking crazy pills.

For as long as I even care to remember, the radical leftists and militant environmentalists have been pushing "Climate Change."

More specifically, it was generally agreed upon that the Earth was going through a warming period, and, from their point of view, it was all or mostly humanity's fault.

If that is indeed the case, then job well done, everyone! Because, according to a New York Post article, whatever we did to stop the planet from warming up worked.

Remember Global Warming? That's so 2010!

We're on to Global Cooling now!

I have so many questions. First and foremost: if melting polar ice caps meant rising sea levels, then why does MORE ice also mean rising sea levels?

Is this proof that people like AOC and Greta Thunberg were full of crap all along?

What's even funnier is that when I was younger, my dad used to tell me how funny it was that climate scientists were pushing the Global Warming agenda, because when he was growing up, Global Cooling was all the rage.

You see, folks, it's cyclical. Time is very much a flat circle.

To give you a perfect anecdotal example of how this is all BS, consider this.

I grew up in South Florida.

All my life, I had people tell me Miami was going to be underwater by the year 2000. Then it moved to 2010. Finally, they shifted the goalposts to 2020, but I'm looking at my calendar, and it says 2025, but the Magic City is still very much above sea level.

I had a math teacher my junior year – whom I loved but was also a bleeding heart lefty – tell me that the Florida Keys would be completely wiped off the map in the next decade.

This was 2010, around the same time as the BP Oil Spill in the Gulf (hence the environmental alarmism from said math teacher).

I just took a day trip down to the Keys this summer. I even stopped at my favorite restaurant we used to go to when I was younger.

It's all still there! How amazing!

I'm just shocked I lived long enough to see the climate nonsense come full circle, with the pendulum fully swinging back to the other side of the thermometer.

It would appear as though everyone is pretty fed up with the gaslighting and the moving of the goalposts, as well.

It's so nice to see the people of the internet band together to absolutely dunk on something as absurd as this.

It's not often we put our differences aside to fight a common enemy, but it makes me proud this is one of those instances.

As for me, I'm going to head down to Tavernier and get me a Craig's Famous Fish Sandwich one last time before Posideon swallows the Florida Keys up for good.

Maybe this is the time these climate scientists actually get it right, and I don't want to take any chances.