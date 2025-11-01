Harrison Ford Criticizes Donald Trump, Again Exposes Himself As Massive Hypocrite

Legendary actor Harrison Ford is at it again.

Ford, the star of such film franchises as "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars," has frequently been open about his political views and ideology. Primarily, they come down to disliking Republicans, liking Democrats and being a gigantic hypocrite. He did it earlier in 2025 by saying a Donald Trump presidency means the "rich get richer" and the "poor get poorer."

Ford, who's made tens of millions of dollars in his career, could quite easily give away all of his wealth to poorer people. Redistribute all of it to others less fortunate than himself in order to fix this imbalance. He has not done so. But he doesn't save his hypocrisy exclusively for financial matters.

No, he's also hypocritical when it comes to the nonexistent "climate change" crisis too.

Harrison Ford Goes Off About Climate Change As A Private Jet Pilot

In a new interview with left wing media outlet "The Guardian," Ford went off about Trump and "climate change," saying he doesn't know of a "greater criminal in history."

"[Trump] doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the sh*t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. [Trump] knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a hand basket. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history," he said. "He’s losing ground because everything he says is a lie. I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies. But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change. We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem we can fix it most times."

Doesn't know of a greater criminal in history? Not Adolf Hitler, responsible for the Holocaust and tens of millions of deaths in World War II? Or Joseph Stalin, responsible for tens of millions of deaths in Russia? Or any number of violent historical figures? No, none of those come to mind, because Donald Trump has correctly identified that the nonexistent climate change crisis Ford worries about is due to the ignorance, hubris, lies and perfidy of left-wing political activists.

But beyond those nonsensical ravings, Ford's comments again reveal himself to be incapable of recognizing his own failings. He owns an 800-acre, $13 million ranch in Jackson, Wyoming. How much water, electricity and services does that massive property require? How much is he contributing to "climate change?" He also has another house in the upscale Brentwood area of Los Angeles; how much is he contributing to the crisis he worries about with not one, but two properties? Or the travel between them?

Speaking of travel, Ford is also a licensed pilot, who owns several aircraft. Those aircraft, of course, use engines, powered by fuel. Why is he adding to the climate crisis by flying private planes, simply because he enjoys doing so?

He says we can "change behaviors" in order to fight climate change, but refuses to change his own behavior, sell his homes, or downsize his lifestyle. It's up to others to do what he won't, because he enjoys the things he has.

That's not to criticize him for flying private planes or owning a ranch; he can do whatever he wants, buy whatever he wants, enjoy whatever hobbies he wants. It's that he's not willing to live up to the standards he demands of others. Ford is one of the best and most beloved actors in Hollywood history. He should leave it at that instead of degrading his legacy with ridiculous hypocrisy.