Harrison Ford Says 'Rich Get Richer, Poor Get Poorer' To Criticize Trump Despite Massive Hollywood Earnings

Legendary actor Harrison Ford just can't help himself.

Ford, an entertainment industry icon who's starred in some of Hollywood's biggest and best films and franchises, is known for his dry humor and lack of reverence for the work he does. In a new interview with Variety, for example, he described his performance on the Apple TV+ "Shrinking" as, "I say the words, do the work, rinse and repeat."

For movie fans, there's virtually no modern actor who could fill Ford's shoes and carry on his unique blend of charisma, charm, and acting chops. Still, Ford is a member of the Hollywood community, and therefore must be a hypocritical Democrat.

In that same Variety interview, he was asked about Donald Trump's presidency, and responded with a hypocritical, absurdist criticism that exemplifies the problem with the modern left.

Harrison Ford Doesn't Get It With Trump Comments

Ford when addressing the Trump presidency, didn't go too far, but did seem blissfully unaware of his own financial situation.

"In politics and in life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you get and you don’t get upset," Ford said. "They teach us that in kindergarten, but they also teach you to fight for what you think is right. Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right."

Not only is this completely inaccurate, but Harrison Ford was paid an estimated $65 million to make "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

How much of that money did he give to the poor? The federal government makes it extremely easy for anyone to give extra money, on top of whatever taxes you pay. In fact, he could now use Venmo to donate and pay down the national debt. He's got plenty of money to do that, right?

Here's the other fun part: the year in which the wealthiest in society increased their net worth the most in recent history? 2021 under the Joe Biden administration. One estimate had the wealthiest 1 percent gaining $42 trillion in net worth in 2021 alone, roughly two-thirds of the wealth creation globally, and far more than the other 99 percent.

If you're wondering whether Ford is even aware of that, the answer is almost certainly obvious. Absurd hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug, of the political left.