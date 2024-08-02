Harrison Ford Says “Not Caring" And “Being An Idiot For Money" Led Him To Role On Marvel Movie

Harrison Ford is a legendary actor, star of some of the biggest and most well-loved franchises in film history. Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and countless other roles have made him an icon in and outside the industry.

Yet even he, at 82-years-old, has succumbed to participating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ford appeared at San Diego Comic-Con recently to discuss his upcoming appearance in "Captain America: Brave New World," where he'll be playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

That character will transform into the Red Hulk, which meant Ford was subjected to the joys of green screen acting and CGI. He spoke to Variety about the transformation and using motion capture technology, and what it took to complete a project so, uh, different than many of his past works.

"What did it take? It took not caring," he said. "It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

Ford said the comments weren't meant to "disparage" the movie, and that he still "had a great time" in production. "I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one," Ford continued. "But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it."

Harrison Ford Sums Up The Marvel Cinematic Universe Experience

Ford was complimentary of the acting and creative team behind the upcoming 2025 release, but it's obvious that he views the Marvel films like many movie lovers do: as un-serious fan service. Not every film needs to be a cinematic masterpiece, but the big-budget, crowd-pleasing action films of yesterday, like those Ford himself starred in, maintained a feel of quality, sophistication, creativity and cleverness that is frequently missing in Marvel projects.

Especially those in recent years, such as The Marvels, or Eternals. The quality has dropped substantially after the build up to Avengers: End Game, as the studio turns its focus towards new characters, actors and messages.

READ: Bob Iger Admits Marvel Movies Haven't Been Good, Pledges To Make Less Of Them

While Deadpool & Wolverine has been a smash financial success, it's almost completely disconnected from the MCU at large. And unlikely to become part of that ever churning wheel anytime soon.

Whether Ford and Anthony Mackie are able to turn Captain America: Brave New World into a much-needed hit for Marvel and parent company Disney remains to be seen. But one of Hollywood's most notoriously prickly and honest personalities couldn't hide that he said yes not because of the complexities or intricacies of the role, but because it was a good paycheck.