Maine Rep. Laurel Libby Asks Supreme Court To Stop Her Censure Over Trans Athlete Post

Rep. Laurel Libby filed an emergency injunction on Monday, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the censure that is preventing her from voting and speaking on the floor of the Maine House of Representatives.

This development comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston denied Libby's motion for an emergency injunction.

As OutKick previously reported, Libby was censured by the state's House over her public stance on transgender athletes in girls' sports. The censure resolution passed on a 75-70 vote after Libby posted a viral image on social media that showed a trans-identifying male athlete taking first place in a high school girls’ track and field event.

She later filed a lawsuit against Democratic Maine Speaker Ryan Fecteau, arguing that the censure "effectively disenfranchised" her constituents and violated free speech and due process protections.

"For over 100 days my constituents have had no say in any actions taken by their government, actions that directly impact their lives," Libby said in a statement sent to OutKick on Monday. "Every vote taken on the floor of the legislature is a vote my constituents cannot get back, the good people of our district have been silenced and disenfranchised.

"We are hopeful the Court will act swiftly to halt the Democrats’ ongoing violation of the Constitution and suppression of dissenting voices, even as the broader case continues through the appeals process."

Libby said she submitted the application to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who oversees emergency requests from the First Circuit. Jackson may act on the application herself or refer the matter to the full Supreme Court.