Maine Judges Recuse Themsleves From Censured Rep's Lawsuit Challenge Over Trans In Sports Stance

Federal judges in Maine won't involve themselves in Rep. Laurel Libby's fight to keep males out of girls' and women's sports.

As OutKick previously reported, Libby filed a lawsuit against Democratic Maine Speaker Ryan Fecteau after she was censured by the state's House of Representatives over her public stance on transgender athletes in girls' sports. The censure resolution passed on a 75-70 vote after Libby posted a viral image on social media that showed a trans-identifying male athlete taking first place in a high school girls’ track and field event.

In her lawsuit, Libby argues that Fecteau has "effectively disenfranchised" her constituents and violated free speech and due process protections under the First and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

"I don't believe the Speaker of the House has the Constitutional authority to strip my voice and my vote," Libby told OutKick's Riley Gaines. "By censuring me… my constituents don't have any representation in the state House.

"We are looking to resolve this through the courts since it seems that the Speaker has no intention of being reasonable."

But they won't resolve it in Maine courts — because all of Maine’s federal judges chose on Tuesday to recuse themselves from the case. No reasons were given as to why they would not hear the case.

Per federal law, Libby’s lawsuit will now be moved to the District of Rhode Island.

As a result of the censure, Libby cannot vote on bills or speak on the House floor until she offers a public apology, something she has said she will not do.

"I will not apologize for speaking up for Maine girls who are having their voices silenced."