MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Humiliates Tim Walz, CBS's Jenny Dell Goes Cowgirl & Maggie Sajak Takes A Bath

Dog Day Of Summer my ASS. What's going on here? The #content is so fast and furious right now, I thought it was October.

But it's June 13th. Friday, June 13th, to be exact. And the news cycle is in overdrive.

We've got Israel and (maybe?) Trump with maybe the ruggiest pull of all-time against Iran, depending on which report you believe. We've got OutKick readers breaking down the congressional baseball game as it relates to senator Alex Padilla like it's the Da Vinci Code.

We've got No Kings Day tomorrow, which I've already begun tailgating for. Can't wait! We've also got sports, including my Panthers ripping my heart out last night while TNT spit in my face by stuffing Taylor Swift down my gullet.

I mean, where do I even begin? How about here:

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where CBS girl Jenny Dell enjoys an 8-second ride. Sound good? Good!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED week of #content, Maggie Sajak getting dirty in her bath tub, and MAGA bikini congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stuffing Tim Walz so deep into a locker, I'm not sure if he's ever seeing the light of day again.

I mean, my God. Unlike Jenny, this is nearly three minutes of fun you have to see to believe. What a bloodbath.

Grab you something from Camp Crystal Lake for Friday the 13th, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Not even Jason committed murders like this one

Fun fact: today is the only Friday the 13th in 2025. True story. Google tells me there are usually two per year, which makes this year a bit odd.

Not to worry, though! There will be THREE next season! Three. Feb. 13. March 13. And Nov. 13. What could go wrong?

As far as Jason goes, he's easily in the Mount Rushmore of slashers. Duh. And hey! That gives us TWO Mount Rushmores in a row:

1. Michael Myers

2. Jason

3. Ghostface (but only in Scream 1 & 2 where we also got PEAK Courteney Cox)

4. Freddy

Pretty simple list, and it's non-negotiable. I'm a horror movie expert, and those results are written in pen.

God, I can't wait for October. Gives me chills just watching that. Warms my heart!

Now, if you thought that was too graphic, don't even bother watching Anna Paulina Luna stuff these four disgusting LIBS in a locker. You'll pass out.

What a week of #content!

What an embarrassing day for Tim Walz yesterday. That dude nearly became our VICE PRESIDENT! Could you imagine? All four of them, including the fat governor of Illinois, were bad, but Tampon Tim really had himself a DAY.

They're all just the best. Can't get enough of 'em.

Anyway, who's excited to watch the Lib morons march in tomorrow's No Kings protest? Otherwise known as ‘The Protest That Would Never Be Allowed If America Were Actually Run By A King’ protest. They're all too dumb to realize that, aren't they? Amazing.

Oh well. I'm expecting ANARCHY here in Florida. And by that, I mean we'll ignore it just like we did COVID, because we're adults.

OK, let's get to the #content. Has WWIII started? No clue. BUT, the internet had an absolute FIELD DAY last night:

Cowgirl Jenny, theatrical Alex & Dirty Maggie!

What a week of #content! Obviously, last night was another banner few hours for that app. I can't wait to see what the weekend holds.

Couple thoughts …

1. It really is nuts seeing official Iranian and Israeli accounts just posting things like, ‘You’re gonna die now, sucker!' before launching bombs. Could you imagine if social media were around during 9/11? WWII? The Cold War? Wild.

2. Oakmont looks fun today.

3. Clay! Didn't see that one coming on a Friday in June.

4. The Dems bunting down a billion? Straight out of the Tim Walz playbook, for sure. Also, let's go ahead and use that as a jumping off point for the final rapid-fire portion of the week.

From Carolyn:

After the news of the dust-up at Noem's press conference, I immediately took note that he was supposed to be the second pitcher for the Dems at Wednesday night's Congressional Baseball Game.

It was mentioned a bunch of times during the broadcast and that he had instead gone back to CA due to what's going on there.

Well, that helped screw over the Dems because manager Linda Sanchez (whose district is actually in the LA area) kept the starter in for 109 (!) pitches, and that helped the Rs score a bunch of runs in the inning when he was finally replaced.

I'd like to know the following: Did Padilla know that Noem was going to be in CA and decided to go back there for the purpose of making a scene? If so, did his baseball colleagues know that's why he went back? If some of them did, why did they think that was just A-OK?

Great points, great questions. The answer to all of them? Yes. Just … yes.

Of COURSE it was staged. Of COURSE they all knew about it. Of COURSE they championed it. I said it the second that lunatic Alex Padilla barged into Kristi's presser – the whole thing was staged.

Mayor Pete really brought the whole thing home with this performance. Bravo!

Hilarious. They're all so fake. Just painfully fake. The red eyes. The somber tone. The dramatic choice of words. Too bad Israel bombed Iran and completely buried this fake story so far down the news cycle, it's like it never happened. Oh well. Maybe next time!

OK, two quickies on the way out, because we need to end the day on a high note. First? CBS's Jenny Dell was BACK at the rodeo this week!

Goodness gracious. What a photo. What a caption. What a sideline reporter.

OK, that's it for today – and this week! And what a week it was. June is halfway over, boys and girls. We start Part II next week. Plan accordingly.

Take us into the weekend, Maggie!

