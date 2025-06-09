MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Gets Wet 'N Wild, Kay Adams Sips Mojitos In A Two-Piece & Newscum Let's LA Burn!

Whew. What a weekend! We've got once-beautiful California burning to the ground, quitter Simone Biles attacking all biological women, and I discovered this morning that someone has committed FRAUD on my bank account with two separate Disney Plus subscriptions.

And I will be damned if I'm caught dead with anything Disney-related attached to my name. Disgusting. I had to take a shower the second I saw it.

Thank God for Rocket Money, though. Y'all ever used this Rockey Money app? Genius. It saved me yet again today. What a country.

Anyway, all that to say … so much for the slow news cycle. We're in the THICK of it right now, just like Gavin Newsom.

Unlike that greasy scumbag, though, we're gonna fight for the right team today. As far as I'm concerned, if you're burning cities and holding up flags of other countries, you're more than welcome to head on back to the country you apparently miss so much that you illegally snuck into the USA.

God, these people are morons. It's amazing how dumb they are. Lock 'em all up. Every last one.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we wind down from a big weekend with Anna Paulina Luna, and go from there.

What else? I've got Kay Adams unleashing her first summer bikini of 2025, the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Danica and Riley vs. Simone, Ivanka catching another wave, and this Trump picture from the UFC fight … has my attention.

And I'll go ahead and just leave it at that.

Grab you a Pepsi from 1985 to celebrate Michael J. Fox's 64th birthday, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Danica tells Simone to piss off

Are you as stunned as I am/was that Michael J. Fox is only 64? I legitimately thought that was a typo when I saw it this morning.

Feels like he's been around forever. I would've guessed at least 70. My God. It's such a shame what that disgusting disease did to his career. Imagine how popular he'd be if he was able to really keep acting over the past few decades?

He was a damn superstar in the 80s and 90s. I grew up with Back to the Future. Love it. They all still hold up today, easily.

Part II, by the way, is easily the best of the trilogy. The OG is No. 2. And Part III is No. 3, but it's not as bad as people make it out to be.

Also, who didn't have a crush on Loraine growing up? Absolute smoke for 10-year-old Zach.

Anyway, happy birthday to an all-time great. Keep kicking Parkinson's ass.

OK, let's get to Danica stuffing insufferable Simone Biles into a gender-neutral locker:

What a weekend of #content!

From Danica's Instagram:

"This issue has a shelf life. I truly believe common sense will prevail. But until then, I am grateful for people like Riley Gaines who are making sure no one gets away with it. Not to mention the fact that she actually lived it.

"Defending men in women’s sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational."

Amen, to that. It DOES require therapy, by the way. All these lefty lunatics who are fake-virtue-signaling over this? They need help. This Simone Biles is so pathetic. So full of crap. So insufferable in every sense of the word.

And you know what's really pathetic? When someone like Simone jumps into the fire and sticks up for the other side. That's just beyond depressing. Little girls look up to this wacko. Does she understand that? And you're basically telling them to kick rocks.

She's pathetic. She's a coward. She's a poser. She's a typical lefty virtue-signaler who doesn't believe anything she's actually saying, doesn't know her ass from her elbow, but still pumps out a load of bullshit just to seem cool and hip.

That's what this is. That's what this issue has always been. The left doesn't really believe this crap. BUT, they have to keep up with the bit because they're so deathly terrified of getting canceled.

Frankly, that's exactly what's happening with Greasy Gavin Newsom in California right now.

Speaking of, let's get to the best #content from the weekend!

Ivanka, Anna Paulina & Kay, oh my!

Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew! What a weekend! Thanks to the Libs out west for providing us with plenty of content on an otherwise slow June Monday.

Couple thoughts …

1. Are we headed into a George Floyd 2.0 summer with these protests? Feels like it's what the Dems want, though. May be their final Hail Mary here. It's all orchestrated, by the way, but I'm not sure you're ready for that conversation yet.

Just kidding! Of course you are. You already know it. This is an AP course, after all. You're all way smarter than the average joe.

2. That picture of Trump at UFC? I mean, come on. Unreal. What a unit.

3. Gonna side with the umpire on this one. Sure, Nico didn't cuss or threaten him or call him any names, but that's also a pretty passive-aggressive comment to just throw out there. The smugness of it probably deserved what it got. And I'm usually not Team Umpire!

4. Maggie? Maggie. Maggie Damn Sajak! That's #OurPrincess.

OK, let's use Maggie as a jumping off point into our first rapid-fire of the week. While the Dems were launching bricks at the National Guard like the scumbags they are, Ivanka Trump was celebrating World Ocean Day on the water.

Choose your fighter:

I think everyone here at Nightcaps agrees, we love the "blue heart of our planet." Who doesn't? Thanks for keeping us grounded, Ivanka. Love that.

Next? While Ivanka was getting wet in the water, MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna was just … getting wet!

YES! That's our girl! Remember where you met her first, boys and girls. It's been nearly a year since Anna Paulina joined this class, and she's been on a rocket ship to the moon ever since.

And now she's taking on Antifa AND walking in the rain just to do an interview with Fox News? I mean, does it get any better?

Actually, it does!

Here's Kay Adams in her summer bikini, slugging down mojitos (slide 5 so you don't yell at me) like the Queen she is.

Let's have a big week.

