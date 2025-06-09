Danica Patrick Tells Quitter Simone Biles To Go Where She Belongs

Danica Patrick is firmly in the Riley Gaines camp when it comes to this ongoing feud with Simone Biles.

That, by the way, should surprise nobody, because Danica is sane. Riley is sane. Simone Biles is a poser, and a virtue-signaler, and a quitter who once took a two-year mental health day.

Two years! And now she's getting pissed at Riley Gaines for sticking up for women's rights? I mean, this chick is just the worst.

Side note: I've ALWAYS hated Simone Biles. My wife's entire family is big into gymnastics, so they all rave about Simone. Not me. I cut through her BS long ago. She's the Ellen DeGeneres of sports. All the suburban moms LOVED her, but I always knew she was a prick.

I've never bought into the Simone hype. I've known she was a fraud since she quit in Japan a few years back.

Whatever, though. Glad everyone's finally on my side!

Anyway, let's check in with Danica Patrick, who told Simone to check into rehab for her insane refusal to condemn biological men beating the piss out of biological women between the hashes:

Danica and Riley vs. Simone, who ya got?

"This issue has a shelf life. I truly believe common sense will prevail," Patrick, 43, said on Instagram Sunday. "But until then, I am grateful for people like Riley Gaines who are making sure no one gets away with it. Not to mention the fact that she actually lived it."

"Defending men in women’s sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational," she added

Amen, Danica! It DOES require therapy, by the way. All these lefty lunatics who are fake-virtue-signaling over this? They need help.

And you know what's really pathetic? When someone like Simone Biles jumps into the fire and sticks up for the other side. That's so depressing. Little girls look up to Simone Biles. Does she understand that? And you're basically telling them to kick rocks.

She's pathetic. She's a coward. She's a poser. She's a typical lefty virtue-signaler who doesn't believe anything she's actually saying, doesn't know her ass from her elbow, but still pumps out a load of bullshit just to seem cool and hip.

That's what this is. That's what this issue has always been. The left doesn't really believe this crap. BUT, they have to keep up with the bit because they're so deathly terrified of getting canceled.

It's why they lost the election. It's why they'll probably lose the next one. It's why their approval ratings are in the shitter.

And it's why we're so lucky here on the right side to have girls like Danica Patrick and Riley Gaines on our team.

Because they don't quit. They don't give up. They don't take days off.

They're out there, on the front lines, fighting for females every damn day. They see the mob coming, and they stand their ground and welcome the fight.

Simone's a loser. Nancy Armour is a loser. Keith Olbermann is a special kind of loser.

Choose your team, boys and girls.



